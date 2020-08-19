Blood named to spring dean’s list

LEWISTON, Maine — Eliza Blood of Queensbury was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.

Blood, the child of William M. Blood and Suzanne M. Blood of Queensbury, is a 2017 graduate of Queensbury High School. Blood is majoring in environmental studies at Bates.

Haas of Glens Falls makes dean’s list

BALTIMORE, Md. — Emily Haas of Glens Falls has been named to the dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2020 semester. In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

Ennis named to dean’s list

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Emily Ennis of Queensbury was named to Montclair State University’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Ennis is a music therapy major. Ennis excelled during an unprecedented semester, including a transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0