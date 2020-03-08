Olsen on UMass Lowell dean’s list

LOWELL, Mass. — Gabe Olsen of Wilton has been named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes. Olsen is an art major.