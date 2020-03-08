Olsen on UMass Lowell dean’s list
LOWELL, Mass. — Gabe Olsen of Wilton has been named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes. Olsen is an art major.
SUNY New Paltz names fall honors
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz announces its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. Local students include:
- Logan Barber of Schuylerville;
- Finneas Biles of Kattskill Bay;
- Eve Carmody of Argyle;
- Janelle Fosmire of Argyle;
- Mary Gill of Gansevoort;
- Kaitlyn Gunter of Schuylerville;
- Morgan Gunter of Schuylerville;
- Sydney Hettrich of Gansevoort;
- Ryan Hill of Queensbury;
- Julia Howard of Fort Ann;
- Vivian Jaworsky of Lake George;
- Sarah Kisiel of Gansevoort;
- Jackquelyn MacGregor of Shushan;
- Carlin McPhee of Salem;
- Kyla Meltzer of Wilton;
- Heather Michaud of Whitehall;
- Justin Mullen of Queensbury;
- Jared Nagler of Greenfield Center;
- Jillian Prakelt of Hudson Falls;
- Olivia Saddlemire of Gansevoort;
- Grace Sgambettera of Cambridge;
- Jaclyn Steidle of Argyle;
- Kailey Strafford of Queensbury;
- Page Toomey of Fort Edward;
- Ericka Wadleigh of Queensbury; and
- Joshua Willis of Queensbury.
Hogan named to fall dean’s list
BATAVIA — Willow Hogan of Johnsburg was among 261 students from Genesee Community College who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. All full- and part-time students honored on the dean’s list have earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74.
Wendell graduates, makes dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Samantha Wendell of Fort Edward graduated from Le Moyne College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Burke makes dean’s list at Cortland
CORTLAND — Kaitlin Burke of Bolton Landing has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. Burke is a speech therapy major.
University of R.I. names dean’s list
KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced that more than 6,000 undergraduates have qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. Local students include:
- Michael Burkett of Gansevoort;
- Abby Moller of Middle Grove;
- Nicole O’Brien of Gansevoort;
- Molly O’Brien of Granville; and
- Sydney Tymula of Queensbury.
Schmitt named to fall dean’s list
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Steven Schmitt of Schuylerville has earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Students get honors at Northeastern
BOSTON, Mass. — Northeastern University students were recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2019. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Local students include:
- Brenna Singer of Gansevoort, bioengineering;
- Sarah Lamodi of Gansevoort, media screen studies/English; and
- Katelyn Ripley of Queensbury, chemical engineering.
Molisani earns department honor
ONEONTA — Katy Molisani of Queensbury was one of more than 100 graduates selected to receive academic department honors for the fall 2019 semester. Graduating students who meet all degree and major requirements, who also have a 3.50 or higher major grade point average, may be recommended by the department chair for department honors.
Herren excels at Charleston, S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Emily Herren of South Glens Falls was named to the College of Charleston fall 2019 president’s list. To qualify for highly distinguished president’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. Herren is a business administration major.
