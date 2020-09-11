Healey makes dean’s list at Albany college
ALBANY — Abigail Healey of Argyle has been placed on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have successfully completed their course work with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 score.
