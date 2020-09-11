 Skip to main content
On campus
On campus

Healey makes dean’s list at Albany college

ALBANY — Abigail Healey of Argyle has been placed on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have successfully completed their course work with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 score.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

The Washington Center celebrated Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21 with an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake.

