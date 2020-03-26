Clark gives out academic honors

WORCESTER, Mass. — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clark University. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s). To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s). Local students include: