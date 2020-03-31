Students placed on St. Lawrence list

CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University. Local students include:

Isabel Caprood of Queensbury;

Caitlyn Fuss of Lake Luzerne;

Emma Hagadorn of Johnsburg;

Colby Kellogg-Youndt of Greenwich;

Amara Mitchell of Wevertown;

Timothy Reed of Gansevoort;

Derek Sherrange of Salem;

Sarah Stewart of Chestertown;

Jack Sylvia of Queensbury;

Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and

Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.

Greenwich's Horey inducted into society

ELMIRA — Adam Horey of Greenwich was one of 25 students inducted into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

The society recognizes achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and the creative and performing arts. Emphasis is placed on the development of the whole person, both as a member of the college community and as a contribution to a better society.

Omicron Delta Kappa was founded Dec. 3, 1914, at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia. The Elmira College circle was established on May 21, 1995. In addition, these members are undergraduate juniors or seniors who rank in the upper 35 percent of their class. This year, in the absence of an on-campus induction ceremony, new inductees will be invited to participate in the virtual national ceremony.

