University of N.H. announces graduates
DURHAM, N.H. — Students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham May 16 during a virtual celebration. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.50-3.64. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined. Local graduates include:
- Madison Jackson of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in business admin: marketing;
- Samuel Hawkins of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in business admin: finance;
- Nicole Cotton of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in English/journalism;
- Madeline Guay of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in business admin: finance;
- Brian Williams of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in political science;
- Emily Thompson of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in BiomedSci:MedLabSci; and
- Lansing Ward of Lake George, Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in fine arts
Samson graduates from D’Youville
BUFFALO — Alexandra Samson, a 2017 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne, graduated from D’Youville College in Buffalo with her bachelor’s in exercise science. She will remain there to pursue her doctorate in physical therapy.
Samson was on the dean’s list all three years and played on the women’s soccer team all three years. She was named Most Improved Player in 2017-2018 season, was a three-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Academic All Conference award winner and was inducted in to Chi Alpha Sigma College Athlete Honor Society.
Fink of Corinth joins Alpha Phi Sigma
CANTON — The SUNY Canton chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society welcomed Ashley A. Fink of Corinth. Fink is a senior in the college’s criminal investigation program.
The society recognizes academic excellence for students in Criminal Justice and related programs. Its core goals are to promote academic excellence to make the criminal justice system and its practitioners more effective and ethical. Typically, the top 10% of junior- and senior-level students in the college’s four-year programs are invited to join.
All Alpha Phi Sigma students are part of SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, which contains seven academic programs. The center offers advanced educational opportunities for students pursuing graduate degrees. It’s also home to the SUNY Canton Corrections Academy and the David Sullivan-St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy, creating direct links to employment after graduation.
Earl selected for co-op program
TROY — Margaret “Maggie” Earl of Lake George, a senior aeronautical engineering major at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, was selected to participate in a fairly selective paid co-op program at Lockheed-Martin Corp. in Syracuse from January to August of this year.
She worked on site in Syracuse for two months and then was given a laptop to work remotely since the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been working from home in Lake George ever since.
Earl works as part of a mechanical engineering team designing hardware for the U.S. Navy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!