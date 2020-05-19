Samson was on the dean’s list all three years and played on the women’s soccer team all three years. She was named Most Improved Player in 2017-2018 season, was a three-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Academic All Conference award winner and was inducted in to Chi Alpha Sigma College Athlete Honor Society.

Fink of Corinth joins Alpha Phi Sigma

CANTON — The SUNY Canton chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society welcomed Ashley A. Fink of Corinth. Fink is a senior in the college’s criminal investigation program.

The society recognizes academic excellence for students in Criminal Justice and related programs. Its core goals are to promote academic excellence to make the criminal justice system and its practitioners more effective and ethical. Typically, the top 10% of junior- and senior-level students in the college’s four-year programs are invited to join.