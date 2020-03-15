Hartford announces its dean’s list
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford recognized students who have been named to the president’s list, signified by a 3.75 grade point average or higher, for the fall 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Mirissa Schmeelke of Lake George; and
- Lydia Martin of Victory Mills.
Tufts announces fall dean’s list
MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Local students include:
- Emily DeWolf of Schuylerville; and
- Max Ratelle of Greenwich.
Queensbury’s Ripley excels at NortheasternBOSTON — Katelyn Ripley of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northeastern University. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Ripley is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Ripley. She is also in the honors program.
Bryant University names dean’s list
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University recognized students who have been named to the deans’ list for the fall 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Tyler Mattison of Fort Ann;
- Zachary Frank of Saratoga;
- Rachel Bartholomew of Granville;
- Caitlin Bolen of Queensbury; and
- Devon Bolen of Queensbury.
JMU announces fall dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University announced students made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. Local students include:
- Felicity Ryan of Gansevoort; and
- Morgan Baker of Corinth.
RIT announces fall dean’s list
ROCHESTER — Local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester. Students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Ian Quillinan of Lake George, graphic design;
- Shelby Doheny of Fort Edward, industrial design;
- Alex Silver of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering technology;
- Daniel Sause of Lake George, computing and information technologies;
- Mikayla Bader of Gansevoort, illustration;
- Thomas Fuller of North Creek, computer science;
- Ben McAlonie of Shushan, mechanical engineering;
- Em Carter of Hadley, ASL-English interpretation;
- Ashley Tucker of Fort Edward, biomedical sciences;
- Jenna Albrecht of Queensbury, environmental sustainability, health and safety;
- Ben Sperry of Fort Edward, chemical engineering;
- Jamison Friauf of Gansevoort, management information systems;
- Jeff Bingham of Greenfield Center, mechanical engineering;
- Will Byron of Greenwich, biomedical engineering;
- Renee Banagan of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Allison Buser of Gansevoort, biomedical engineering;
- Carter Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer engineering;
- Ben Middleton of Queensbury, new media design;
- Brandon Sherman of Glens Falls, packaging science;
- Reice Hayes of Lake Luzerne, game design and development;
- Andrew Doten of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Elizabeth Ahrens of Fort Edward, chemistry;
- Tristan Turner of Schuylerville, biomedical sciences;
- Katie LeGere of Queensbury, photographic and imaging arts;
- Kevin Claps of Schuylerville, chemical engineering; and
- Justin Ross of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering.
SUNY Canton sets spring Esports teams
CANTON — Nearly 80 SUNY Canton students have joined one of the college’s eight competitive Esports teams.
Students play Blizzard’s “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone;” Riot Games’ “Fortnite” and “League of Legends;” Psyonix’s “Rocket League;” Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;” and Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.”
This semester, the college added EA Games’ “Madden NFL 20” as part of its lineup of Eastern College Athletic Conference Esports teams.
Competitive matches and team practices are played in the SUNY Canton Esports Arena, a 1,800 square-foot $500,000 dedicated gaming room. It features 25 Alienware Area 51 computers, ergonomic gaming chairs and high-end peripherals. The one-of-a-kind collegiate space has dedicated console gaming stations with Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch units.
Local students include:
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, on the Madden NFL team, is a graphic and multimedia design major; and
- Todd Millington of North River, on the Overwatch team, is graphic and multimedia design major.
Students graduate from Clarkson
POTSDAM — Students from Clarkson University were awarded bachelor’s, masters and doctoral degrees Dec. 21, 2019. Local students include:
- Jacob J Nesbitt of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, mathematics minor, with distinction;
- Austin Homkey of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management, with distinction;
- Kahli Weatherwax of Corinth, Bachelor of Professional Studies degree;
- Nicholas David Ferro of Wilton, NY, Bachelor of Science degree in business intelligence and data analytics, project management minor;
- Benjamin Thomas Irons of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering;
- Cheyne Hoag of Greenwich, Master of Science degree in data analytics;
- Hayly Kathleen Stein of North River, Master of Science degree in occupational therapy; and
- Nicholas P. Downey of Schuylerville, Master of Science degree in engineering management.
McClements makes national honor society
TAMPA, Fla. — Rece McClements of Glens Falls, a 2019 graduate of Glens Falls High School, has been nominated and accepted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the leading honors organization for first and second year college students. Students with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are nominated. McClements attends the University of Tampa, majoring in business.
Tasker gets spot on dean’s list
GENEVA — Robert W. Tasker of Lake George, son of Richard and Muriel Tasker, has been named to the dean’s list at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Tasker is a junior majoring in economics. He is currently participating in the IES Abroad program, studying in Freiburg, Germany.
Lankford completes mission trip
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University student Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls will spend spring break serving others on a mission trip. The university is sending 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break, March 2-8.
This year, six domestic trips will care for people in Atlanta, New York City, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Memphis. Each trip will provide a variety of service opportunities, including in healthcare, church ministry, community outreach, evangelism and construction.
Cedarville’s president, Dr. Thomas White, has offered to pay the passport fee of 50 students signing up to attend a GO international trip during spring break. This is one additional step that Cedarville is taking to equip students to attend GO trips.
Along with the domestic trips, 11 international teams will serve in the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Guatemala, Honduras, London, Malawi, Uganda and Peru. These trips will include dental/medical work, youth/children work, education, ministry, evangelism and nursing services.
SUNY Delhi students achieve dean’s list
DELHI — SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who are enrolled in six or more credits and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average. Local students include:
- Jennifer Benedict of Greenwich;
- Karla Bombard of Glens Falls;
- Keaysie Carpenter of Fort Edward;
- Gregory Crawford of Queensbury;
- Lisa Daly of Gansevoort;
- Kamryn Dyer of Gansevoort;
- Liam Keating of Argyle;
- Amanda Lewis of Glens Falls;
- Maureen Mackey of Granville;
- Kristin Mihuta of Argyle;
- Everett Voorhis of Hudson Falls;
- Karley Walsh of Schuylerville; and
- Kaitlyn Woods of Queensbury.
Collier excels at Catholic University
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mackenzie Collier has been named to the dean’s list at The Catholic University of America for the fall 2019 semester. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete the semester registered for at least 15 hours, and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in all courses. Collier’s GPA was 3.688.
Harper makes dean’s list at Suffolk
BOSTON — Andrew Harper of Fort Edward has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Suffolk University. In order to make the dean’s list, a student must carry a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and a minimum of 12 semester hour credits.
Vachon makes dean’s list
ROCHESTER — Kyle Vachon of Glens Falls has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have attained a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. He achieved a 3.76 in his freshman semester. Kyle, the son of Rich and Lori Vachon, is a biology major and is also a member of the St. John Fisher football team.
Adam Horey recognized by Phi Beta Kappa
ELMIRA — Adam Horey of Greenwich was one of several students recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College.
The Pi of New York chapter held its annual induction and banquet with 15 newly elected members of high scholarly attainment. Prizes were also awarded to five outstanding juniors and four promising sophomores.
Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most distinguished of all the academic honorary societies, promotes, recognizes, and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.