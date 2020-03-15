Lankford completes mission trip

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University student Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls will spend spring break serving others on a mission trip. The university is sending 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break, March 2-8.

This year, six domestic trips will care for people in Atlanta, New York City, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Memphis. Each trip will provide a variety of service opportunities, including in healthcare, church ministry, community outreach, evangelism and construction.

Cedarville’s president, Dr. Thomas White, has offered to pay the passport fee of 50 students signing up to attend a GO international trip during spring break. This is one additional step that Cedarville is taking to equip students to attend GO trips.

Along with the domestic trips, 11 international teams will serve in the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Guatemala, Honduras, London, Malawi, Uganda and Peru. These trips will include dental/medical work, youth/children work, education, ministry, evangelism and nursing services.

SUNY Delhi students achieve dean’s list