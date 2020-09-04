Kilmartin graduates from Wentworth

BOSTON — Leonard T. Kilmartin of Hudson Falls graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, cum laude.

Skidmore dean’s list includes Surprenant

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Carli Surprenant of Glens Falls, a 2018 graduate of Glens Falls High School and daughter of Terri and Rollie Surprenant, has been named to the dean’s list at Skidmore College for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.

Surprenant is pursuing a degree in psychology.

