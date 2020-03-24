Hartwick College names fall dean’s list
ONEONTA — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Hartwick College. Inclusion on the dean’s list is an indication of excellent academic work, including the completion of a full course load with at least a 3.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Local students include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Abigail Quinn Buck of Argyle;
- Andrew G. Crawford of Queensbury;
- Harrison Wolfgang Helinski of Kattskill Bay;
- Alixandra Jean Johnson of Glens Falls;
- Morgan Elizabeth Keys of Salem;
- Gabrielle Rose Kreppein of South Glens Falls;
- Brooke Marie LaCarte of South Glens Falls;
- Erin J. Langworthy of Warrensburg;
- Katharine Jean Marchese of Hudson Falls;
- Madison Emily Markey of Hudson Falls;
- Jennifer Danielle Paszko of Queensbury;
- Hannah Marie Pettis of Glens Falls;
- Zackary Thomas Smatko of Fort Edward;
- Isley Safiya Sterling of Gansevoort; and
- Greta E. Worthington of Salem.
Students graduate from SUNY Delhi
DELHI — More than 200 SUNY Delhi students received degrees in December 2019. Local students include:
- Keaysie Carpenter of Fort Edward, bachelor's in criminal justice; and
- Everett Voorhis of Hudson Falls, associate’s in electrical construction and instrumentation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!