St. John receives military commission through Norwich
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Chad Jacob St. John of Glens Falls, a May 2020 graduate of Norwich University, received a commission into the U.S. Army in a ceremony held this month.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, new officers being commissioned from Norwich conducted individual, and in most cases, virtual ceremonies starting on May 3.
Each ceremony included the traditional reading of the commission, the officer reciting their commissioning oath, pinning on their second lieutenant or ensign bars, and receiving a first salute.
Norwich anticipates commissioning 105 Army officers; 26 Air Force officers; 21 Navy officers; and nine Marine officers through the university's ROTC programs between May and August of this year.
Students virtually graduate from SUNY Potsdam
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam will recognized nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a special virtual commencement celebration May 23.
The SUNY Potsdam Class of 2020 will be honored in an online ceremony and watch party on the traditional commencement day, until the college is able to safely hold an in-person event honoring all of this year's bachelor's and master's graduates at a later date. Local graduates include:
- Joseph Bovee of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science;
- Sam Branion of Argyle, cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in music education;
- Brittany Breault of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology;
- Kiersten Brown of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education;
- Brennan Bruschini of Gansevoort, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in biology;
- Theodore Bruschini of Gansevoort, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in biology;
- Sarah Bush of Fort Edward, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology;
- Devin Caples of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration;
- Rylie Courville of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology;
- Cole Crotty of Queensbury, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in physics;
- Emily DeVoe of Schuylerville, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry;
- Ian Dingman of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Music degree in music education;
- Ashlie Dolphin of Argyle, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in literature/writing and middle/secondary English education;
- Sage Fultz of Gansevoort, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in English/creative writing;
- Kerr Gooden of Glens Falls, cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in musical studies;
- Sodelys Hilario of Hudson Falls, with distinction, Master of Science in education degree in special education;
- Rachael Janos of Queensbury, with distinction, Master of Science in education degree in literacy educator;
- Samantha Markham of Hudson Falls, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education;
- Khai Martin-Hays of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice studies;
- Hunter McDermott of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in history and middle/secondary social studies education;
- Jakob Miller of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration;
- Dillon Murphy of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and English/creative writing;
- Michaela Nissen of Warrensburg, with distinction, Master of Science in education degree in literacy specialist;
- Michael Smith of Fort Edward, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in music education;
- Amanda Stables of Gansevoort, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in history; and
- America Vasquez of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Arts degree in literature/writing.
Lankford leads 61 days through the Bible program
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls, a 2020 Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies graduate who will return to Cedarville for his M.Div., spearheaded a 61-day journey though the Bible, which started April 2 and will finish June 1.
Lankford,along with Zac Griffith and Andrew Hile, who just graduated from Cedarville's combined accelerated Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies and Master of Divinity program, put together graphics to advertise the 61-day read-through-the-Bible program on their social media.
They now have 200 on their email list, with 75 to 80 individuals on the three-times-a-week Zoom calls, where they review the reading for the week, offer teaching on how to understand the various genres of the biblical authors and respond to questions that participants have posted in an online Google document.
Vermont Tech holds Honors Celebration
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt.— Students were honored at the 11th annual Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration. These students have demonstrated the hard work, commitment and dedication needed to succeed in rigorous programs, and soon will be leaders in their professions. They are joining a history of students recognized for excelling academically, and are being recognized by professional societies. Local students include:
- Rebecca Courtright of Clemons, recognized for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society; and
- Mandy West of Whitehall, recognized for the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society.
Levine inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Lee Levine of Fort Edward was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Levine was initiated at SUNY Oswego.
Levine is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Montgomery honored with co-curricular award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Donna Montgomery of Cambridge received the Student Association Graduate of the Year at the 2020 Cocurricular Awards Ceremony at Western New England University held virtually May 1. This award is presented to one member of the current graduating class who has completed four years of regular study at Western New England University and has provided an exemplary model for continuing development of services or programs. The award was presented by Retired Associate Dean of Students Maureen Hart Keizer.
The Office of Student Activities and Leadership Development annually coordinates the Cocurricular Awards ceremony marking the culmination of a year of student programming and community service by over 70 active clubs and organizations at Western New England University. From a pool of over 80 deserving nominated students, 19 were selected to receive the prestigious Cocurricular Award.
Montgomery is earning a degree in communication.
Aria will exhibit artwork in annual student show
ONEONTA — Christian Aria of Gansevoort was selected to exhibit two pieces of artwork in SUNY Oneonta's 2020 Student Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition, featuring more than 100 works by student artists, is presented this year by the college's Martin-Mullen Art Gallery online.
Featured artworks were chosen from an open jury process and works entered by the art faculty. Painting, drawing, sculpture, digital print, digital video, and an assortment of mixed media make up this year's offerings.
Nazareth College names spring dean's list
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list. A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean's list at Nazareth. Local students include:
- Cassandra Bovie of Cambridge
- Caitlin Canavan of Queensbury;
- Alexandra Cooke of Queensbury;
- Morgan Cornell of Queensbury;
- Lauren Guilfoil of Queensbury;
- Carlie Haase of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Kilpeck of Gansevoort;
- Nikolas Lamphear of Queensbury;
- Julia Merzig of Queensbury;
- Madeline Messitt of Gansevoort;
- Maggie O'Connor of Greenwich;
- Kallie Tarkleson of Greenfield Center; and
- Marissa Towers of South Glens Falls.
Lamodi receives academic honors at Northeastern
BOSTON — Sara Lamodi of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Northeastern University. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career. Lamodi is majoring in media screen studies/English.
In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Sarah Lamodi is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses and engage in research and creative endeavors, service,and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high grade point average to maintain membership.
Northeastern University names spring dean’s list
BOSTON — Northeastern University recently named students to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career. Local students include:
- Toan Nguyen of Gansevoort, nursing;
- Stephanie Meehan of Glens Falls, biology;
- Jacqueline Hogan of Glens Falls, health science;
- Hannah Mager of Hudson Falls, behavioral neuroscience;
- Connor Murphy of Hudson Falls, general studies, business;
- Colin Leonelli of Lake George, undeclared;
- Nathan Shine of Queensbury, civil engineering; and
- Karl Swanson of Queensbury, computer engineering/computer science.
Buecking graduates with master’s degree
RENO, Nev. — Lucy T. Buecking has been awarded a Master of Business Administration, cum laude, by the University of Nevada, Reno. Buecking is a Queensbury High School graduate and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Buecking.
