Lankford leads 61 days through the Bible program

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls, a 2020 Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies graduate who will return to Cedarville for his M.Div., spearheaded a 61-day journey though the Bible, which started April 2 and will finish June 1.

Lankford,along with Zac Griffith and Andrew Hile, who just graduated from Cedarville's combined accelerated Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies and Master of Divinity program, put together graphics to advertise the 61-day read-through-the-Bible program on their social media.

They now have 200 on their email list, with 75 to 80 individuals on the three-times-a-week Zoom calls, where they review the reading for the week, offer teaching on how to understand the various genres of the biblical authors and respond to questions that participants have posted in an online Google document.

