Pierce girls earn college degrees
Brianna and Cierra Pierce of Queensbury have both graduated from college.
Brianna Pierce graduated from the University of Vermont’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences in May. She received the Scholastic Achievement honor for Top Medical Laboratory Science Student.
She was also a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society and received the 2019 Roberta Provencal Scholarship for top student her sophomore and junior years. During her freshman year she went on a medical mission to Cosco, Peru. She is applying to graduate school to be a physician’s assistant.
Cierra Pierce graduated from St. Michael’s College in May with a 4.0 grade point average and also received recognition as top biology/chemistry student for her graduating class. Cierra was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society and Delta Epsilon Sigma Society.
She was nominated by her professors and became a member of the Scientific Research Honor Society as she was involved in research during her four years at college. She also completed service trips during her four years at St. Michael’s. She is applying to a physician’s assistant graduate program.
Rodriguez receives degree from Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Brett Anthony Rodriguez of Queensbury has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance from Wofford College. The college was forced to postpone then cancel commencement exercises for the Class of 2020.
Smith excels at Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Emily Smith of South Glens Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Seton Hall University. Undergraduate students completing all courses with a grade point average of 3.4, with no grades lower than "C," qualify for the dean's list.
