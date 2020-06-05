On campus: Two earn degrees from U of Scranton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two earn degrees from U of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students have graduated with degrees from the University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred at virtual celebration ceremonies May 30 and 31. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Local graduates include:

Ruth C. Martin of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy; and

Laura Ann Kay of Gansevoort, Master of Health Administration with a major in health administration.

Bucknell U names spring dean’s list

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Local students include:

Cheyanne Stunger of Argyle; and

Gwenn Taylor of Gansevoort.

Palmer makes dean’s list at Plymouth State