On campus: Two earn degrees from U of Scranton

Two earn degrees from U of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students have graduated with degrees from the University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred at virtual celebration ceremonies May 30 and 31. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Local graduates include:
- Ruth C. Martin of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy; and
- Laura Ann Kay of Gansevoort, Master of Health Administration with a major in health administration.
Bucknell U names spring dean’s list
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Local students include:
- Cheyanne Stunger of Argyle; and
- Gwenn Taylor of Gansevoort.
Palmer makes dean’s list at Plymouth State
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Jonathan Palmer of Gansevoort has been named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Palmer is a meteorology major at Plymouth State.
Campbell makes list at Plymouth State
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Madeline Campbell of Cleverdale has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spng 2020 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Clarkson names
its presidential scholars
POTSDAM — Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Michael All of Greenfield Center, senior majoring in biology;
- Jude Armstrong of Lake George, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Adam Basile of Gansevoort, a junior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Monica Bomze of Queensbury, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Brandon Bondy of Queensbury, a junior majoring in civil engineering;
- Jonas Butz of Shushan, a junior majoring in environmental engineering;
- Anthony Cardinuto of Gansevoort, senior majoring in engineering and management;
- Joseph Drahos of Queensbury, a junior majoring in computer engineering;
- Sarah Kohls of Queensbury, a sophomore majoring in applied mathematics and statistics;
- Zack Layton of Lake George, a junior majoring in civil engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Steve Monroe of Chestertown, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Josh Nagle of Gansevoort, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering;
- Nicholas O’Brien of Hampton, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering;
- Matteo Rehm of Queensbury, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Michaela Romano of Brant Lake, a freshman majoring in biology;
- Matt Waterhouse of Lake Luzerne, a senior majoring in engineering and management;
- Emily Weaver of Hudson Falls, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering; and
- Morgan Zilm of Lake George, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Clarkson names spring dean’s list
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Joseph W. Behan of Queensbury, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Ian R. Colvin-Marincic of Queensbury, a junior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Tyler Joseph Coons of Gansevoort, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Kevin Cronin of Greenfield Center, a sophomore majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Maggie Donohue of Argyle, a senior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Joshua Greenwood of Glens Falls, a senior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Maxwell Hoffer of Cambridge, a junior majoring in engineering and management;
- Jonathan Blake Irons of Gansevoort, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering;
- Brianna Larose of Warrensburg, a senior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Tim Lucid of Pottersville, a junior majoring in psychology;
- Rachel Colby Martin of Greenfield Center, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Lynden O. Millington of Queensbury, a junior majoring in computer science;
- Tarak Patel of Fort Edward, a junior majoring in computer engineering/electrical engineering;
- Dylan R. Peck of Fort Ann, a senior majoring in chemical engineering;
- Maddie Pratt of Bolton Landing, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering;
- Andrew Scott Rogers of Queensbury, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering;
- Chloe E. Spigner of Greenwich, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis;
- Casey M. Welch of Schuylerville, a junior majoring in biomolecular science/chemistry; and
- Ben M. Willson of Gansevoort, a junior majoring in civil engineering.
Spirowski featured in senior art exhibit
ELMIRA — Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls is one of eight students whose artwork was featured in a virtual gallery that opened May 24 at Elmira College. Each year, the George Waters Art Gallery exhibits select pieces from current senior students as a part of the annual senior show.
This year the senior show exhibits are online due to COVID-19 restrictions. To view the online exhibit, visit the George Waters Art Gallery Facebook page.
LaCarte chosen as Faculty Scholar
ONEONTA — Brooke LaCarte of South Glens Falls was selected as a Faculty Scholar at this year’s honors convocation at Hartwick College. Faculty Scholars all have excellent academic records and have demonstrated an outstanding mastery of their respective disciplines. Rising seniors are nominated by the faculty of their departments on the basis of academic achievement, leadership and character. LaCarte is majoring in nursing.
