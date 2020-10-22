On campus: Tingley graduates with master's

Tingley graduates with master's

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Joseph Tingley of Queensbury graduated from West Virginia University with a Master of Arts degree in public history.

Tingley graduated from Queensbury High School in 2014 and Allegheny (Pa.) College in 2018, majoring in history and minoring in journalism in the public interest.

He worked for the National Park Service the past two summers as a seasonal park ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa.

He will begin work at the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in San Antonio, Texas, in November as a park guide.

He is the son of Gillian and Ken Tingley of Queensbury.

