On campus: SUNY Plattsburgh names members of the spring 2020 dean's list.

SUNY Plattsburgh names dean’s list
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh dean’s list for spring 2020 includes students from 20 states and 32 other countries. This semester’s dean’s list required a minimum of six credits taken for a standard letter grade for full time students. Part-time, matriculated students are also eligible for the dean’s list after accruing 12 credit hours consecutively and achieving a minimum 3.5 grade point average. Local students include:
- Dylan Ellis of Argyle;
- Peytin Mattes of Argyle;
- Tyler Dawson of Bolton Landing;
- Ceshele Powell of Bolton Landing;
- Abigail Daniels of Cambridge;
- Jeffrey Koff of Chester;
- Nina Maas of Chester;
- Nicole Palmieri of Chester;
- Jenna Sharp of Chester;
- Frederick Culver of Chestertown;
- Emily Gould of Chestertown;
- Wyatt Whitman of Eagle Bridge;
- Brianna Gauthier of Fort Ann;
- Christopher Godfrey of Fort Ann;
- Chelsea Gundel of Fort Ann;
- Danika Mulcahy of Fort Ann;
- Teresa Miller of Fort Edward;
- Mackenzie Mills of Fort Edward;
- Jamie Munyon of Fort Edward;
- Natalie Perras of Fort Edward;
- Elizabeth Richards of Fort Edward;
- Kaicey Sardina of Fort Edward;
- Kaylin Scott of Fort Edward;
- Jordan Suprenant of Fort Edward;
- Trisha Baker of Gansevoort;
- Sadie Clough of Gansevoort;
- Sarah Daignault of Gansevoort;
- Tyler DeFoe of Gansevoort;
- Trent Delor of Gansevoort;
- Madison Gallup of Gansevoort;
- Kennedy Jameson of Gansevoort;
- Hannah Macintosh of Gansevoort;
- Olivia Mason of Gansevoort;
- Jace McClements of Gansevoort;
- Jeremy Pavelchak of Gansevoort;
- Brittany Pedersen of Gansevoort;
- Heather Richardson of Gansevoort;
- Hamza Siddiqui of Gansevoort;
- Margot Tanner of Gansevoort;
- Max Tompkins of Gansevoort;
- Johanna Williams of Gansevoort;
- Sonja Balcom of Glens Falls;
- Jonathan Crouch of Glens Falls;
- Frank Endieveri of Glens Falls;
- Mary Howk of Glens Falls;
- Cindy Ketchen of Glens Falls;
- Lynae Kovatch of Glens Falls;
- Erin LaPoint of Glens Falls;
- Taylor Lloyd of Glens Falls;
- Sophia Vanderpool of Glens Falls;
- Erica Wright of Glens Falls;
- Mackenzie Aldous of Granville;
- Jasmine Andrus of Granville;
- Alexis Carroll of Granville;
- Chaisleigh Cosey of Granville;
- Kealey Festa of Granville;
- Bradley James of Granville;
- Ashley McCarthy of Granville;
- Thomas Catanzarita of Greenfield Center;
- Ben Clifton of Greenwich;
- Gabrielle Gardephe-Besanceney of Greenwich;
- Grace Lohret of Greenwich;
- Aidan Manning of Greenwich;
- Carson McKinley of Greenwich;
- Jesse Tefft of Greenwich;
- Melissa Astafiev of Hadley;
- Randi Branch of Hadley;
- Andrew Lembo of Hadley;
- Jessica Skelly of Hadley;
- Skylar Withrow-Morales of Hague;
- Patricia Babson of Hudson Falls;
- Amanda Goodspeed of Hudson Falls;
- Ariona Mallory of Hudson Falls;
- Keely Murphy of Hudson Falls;
- Madeline Pepin of Hudson Falls;
- Mikayla Plummer of Hudson Falls;
- Travis Reynolds of Hudson Falls;
- Aimee Scott of Hudson Falls;
- Katelyn Sheehy of Hudson Falls;
- Alexis Winney of Hudson Falls;
- Chase Wojtowecz of Hudson Falls;
- Sara York of Hudson Falls;
- Rachel Green of Lake George;
- Madison Lafond of Lake George;
- Hayden Mcglauflin of Lake George;
- Sydney Russell of Lake George;
- Trevor Baker of Lake Luzerne;
- Darcy Dunn of Lake Luzerne;
- Andrew Foley of Lake Luzerne;
- Travis Gebo of Middle Granville;
- Zak Ogden of Middle Grove;
- Noah Wetzel of Middle Grove;
- Thor White of Middle Grove;
- Brooke Ackerknecht of Porter Corners;
- Logan Akins of Queensbury;
- Anna Amrock of Queensbury;
- Robert Bender of Queensbury;
- Sabrina Bohan of Queensbury;
- Laura Cormack of Queensbury;
- Brandon DeMarsh of Queensbury;
- Kiersten Decanio of Queensbury;
- Alexandra Della Bella of Queensbury;
- Jocelyn Dinsmore of Queensbury;
- Ruth Durling of Queensbury;
- Caila Eichin of Queensbury;
- Warren Hughes of Queensbury;
- Natashya Hyrny of Queensbury;
- Whitni Izzo of Queensbury;
- Garrett Jackson of Queensbury;
- Nicole Kingsley of Queensbury;
- Olivia Knight of Queensbury;
- Megan Lambert of Queensbury;
- Zachary Macari Baldwin of Queensbury;
- Billie Jean Marmie of Queensbury;
- Kristen Martin of Queensbury;
- Brooke Matte of Queensbury;
- Megan Mccane of Queensbury;
- Kerrie Miksch, of Queensbury;
- Robert Pollaro of Queensbury;
- Paige Potter of Queensbury;
- Julia Przybysz of Queensbury;
- Allyson Reynolds of Queensbury;
- Haley Reynolds of Queensbury;
- John Robinson of Queensbury;
- Julianna Romanazzi of Queensbury;
- Emily Sheerer of Queensbury;
- Brenton Southwick of Queensbury;
- Brett Wilson of Queensbury;
- Ericia Zellars of Queensbury;
- Kimberly Taylor of Salem;
- Katie Botterbusch of Schroon Lake;
- Harrison Gereau of Schroon Lake;
- Branden Hall of Schroon Lake;
- Alexis Bourdeau of South Glens Falls;
- Helen Chiaravalle of South Glens Falls;
- Eric Colvin of South Glens Falls;
- Kayla Cooper of South Glens Falls;
- Caroline Kimmell of South Glens Falls;
- Jarret Pidgeon of South Glens Falls;
- Rachael Ruddy of South Glens Falls;
- Louis Thayer of South Glens Falls;
- Sarah Usher of South Glens Falls;
- Karyssa Alkinburgh of Ticonderoga;
- Tomas Hendrix of Ticonderoga;
- JoAnne Smith of Ticonderoga;
- Jonas Ward of Ticonderoga;
- Katelyn Kuklinski of Warrensburg;
- Angela Miller of Warrensburg;
- Nick Putney of Warrensburg;
- Catie Thomson of Warrensburg;
- Dustin Blanchard of Whitehall;
- Jessica Bruce of Whitehall; and
- Eleni Tyrell of Whitehall.
Smith graduates with science degree
SYRACUSE — Andrea Smith of Queensbury graduated from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in May, earning magna cum laude honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in conservation biology with a minor in applied statistics. Smith is a Lake George High School graduate and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Smith.
Students honored at Utica College
UTICA — Students have been given high honors and named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Utica College. Students on the dean’s list have earned a grade point average of 3.4 or higher. Students with high honors have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the spring 2020 semester.
Students on the dean’s list include:
- Alexis Aloi of Chester, nursing, health studies;
- Joseph Anthony Battista of Gansevoort, health studies;
- Breann Breda of Queensbury, health studies;
- Megan Alexis Chamberlain of Queensbury, business management;
- Candace C. Cross of Lake Luzerne, nursing;
- Carly Fielding of Queensbury, nursing;
- Joanna H. Gaertner of Gansevoort, psychology-child life;
- Kennedy Jamie Jane Guy of Glens Falls, biochemistry;
- Kobe D. Lufkin of Argyle, business-economics;
- Victoria F. Marzano of Greenfield Center, psychology;
- Kira Denise Seaman of Fort Edward, geoscience;
- Daniel A. Varsames of Gansevoort, health studies-PT track;
- Melissa Wern of Glens Falls, nursing;
- Sabrina E. Whitehouse of Greenwich, psychology-child life;
- Morgan Emily Willis of Queensbury, cybersecurity; and
- Madison L. Zuk of Middle Grove, nursing.
- Students with high honors include:
- Emily Ann Joss of Gansevoort, health studies-PT track;
- Cara L. Squires of Queensbury, psychology-child life;
- Katelyn Renee Weed of Schuylerville, health studies-PT track; and
- Michelle R. Wright of Ticonderoga, nursing.
Greenwich’s Jordan is Clemson graduate
CLEMSON, S.C. — Tricia Jordan of Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in food science and human nutrition at Clemson University in May 2020.
SUNY Oneonta students honored
ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta recently recognized nearly 200 students who have attained leadership milestones through the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.
LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students can choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that can be used, for example, when running for office or applying for STEP (Student Travel for Excellence Program) funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record that can be submitted to potential employers.
Local students include:
- Courtney Chapman of Fort Edward, silver level;
- Kristen Duscher of Wilton, silver level;
- Deanna Hayes of Queensbury, silver level;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, silver level;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth, gold and silver levels; and
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge, silver level.
Part-time students excel at Canton
CANTON — Students have been recognized for earning part-time honors during the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton. The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 grade point average in 6-11 credits of course work. Local students include:
- Jesika M. Reed of Argyle, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
- Melissa Tubbs of Corinth, health care management; and
- Richard B. Joiner of Queensbury, mechanical engineering technology.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
