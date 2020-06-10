On campus: SUNY Plattsburgh names members of the spring 2020 dean's list.

Greenwich’s Jordan is Clemson graduate

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tricia Jordan of Greenwich graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in food science and human nutrition at Clemson University in May 2020.

SUNY Oneonta students honored

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta recently recognized nearly 200 students who have attained leadership milestones through the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.

LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students can choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.

Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100+ student-run clubs and organizations.