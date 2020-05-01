On campus: SUNY Oneonta students honored as part of top music school

SUNY Oneonta is a top music school

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta is one of 28 colleges and universities featured in Billboard magazine’s 2020 list of “ Top Music Business Schools. “ The college currently enrolls 250 students in its music industry program, which is known for giving students uncommon opportunities and hands-on experience. Local students include:

Hudson Falls student makes dean’s list

BOSTON — Leonard T. Kilmartin of Hudson Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Students must be full-time and attain at least a 3.5 grade point average to be on the dean’s list. Kilmartin is studying civil engineering and expects to graduate in August 2020. He maintained a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.