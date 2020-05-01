On campus: SUNY Oneonta students honored as part of top music school

SUNY Oneonta is a top music school
ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta is one of 28 colleges and universities featured in Billboard magazine’s 2020 list of “Top Music Business Schools.“ The college currently enrolls 250 students in its music industry program, which is known for giving students uncommon opportunities and hands-on experience. Local students include:
- Hunter Lambert of Lake George, Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio arts production;
- Austin Lackner of Saratoga Springs, Bachelor of Arts in music industry; and
- Griffin Taylor of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in music industry.
Hudson Falls student makes dean’s list
BOSTON — Leonard T. Kilmartin of Hudson Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Students must be full-time and attain at least a 3.5 grade point average to be on the dean’s list. Kilmartin is studying civil engineering and expects to graduate in August 2020. He maintained a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
