On Campus: SUNY Canton names fall president’s list

SUNY Canton names fall president’s list
CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized more than 500 students for earning academic honors during the fall 2019 semester. President’s list honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average. Local students include:
- Brittney L. Drinkwine of Granville, health care management;
- Brett Blanchard of Hudson Falls, health care management;
- Caleb Bondy of Lake Luzerne, electrical engineering technology;
- James Morehouse of Queensbury, graphic and multimedia design;
- Jordan I. Knapp of Queensbury, sports management;
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, graphic and multimedia design;
- Morgan Fisher of Salem, homeland security; and
- Zachary LaFave of Gansevoort, business administration.
SUNY Canton honors part-time students
CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning part-time honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton. The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 grade point average in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s list and president’s list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college. Local students include:
- Jesika M. Reed of Argyle, nursing;
- Kacey Casas of Gansevoort, legal studies;
- Taylor Walker of Glens Falls, veterinary service administration; and
- Steven C. Gosselin of Whitehall, legal studies.
Dirado named to president’s list
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Eliza Dirado of Wilton has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Dirado is an environmental science and policy major at Plymouth State.
Oneonta student inducted into society
ONEONTA — Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, during a ceremony Dec. 9 at the Hunt Union Waterfront.
Tejeda makes dean’s list at Bob Jones U
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Karla Camilo Tejeda of Pottersville, a sophomore culinary arts major, was among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Springfield College recognizes students
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College recognized students for making the dean’s list during the 2019 fall semester. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.50 for the semester. Local students include:
- Casey Hunter of Greenwich, communication science and disorders;
- Skyler Bateman of Gansevoort, health science and pre-physical therapy; and
- Rachael Holser of Queensbury, psychology.
Two make Cedarville fall 2019 dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Students have been named to Cedarville University dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. This recognition requires students to maintain a 3.75 grade point average for with honors and 3.5 grade point average for dean’s list for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Elliot Jenks of Argyle with honors;
- Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls with honors; and
- Taryn Williamson of Pottersville.
Strong makes dean’s list at Buffalo State
BUFFALO — Kelly Strong of Gansevoort has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Buffalo State. In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list.
Whitehall students make fall dean’s list
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Vermont Tech students achieved dean’s list honors for the fall semester of 2019. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Alex Garrido of Whitehall, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology; and
- Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in radiologic science.
Providence College dean’s list announced
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Richard Custodio of Lake George has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.55 grade point average with a minimum of 12 credits.
Cole earns academic honors at Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Allison Cole of Gansevoort was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Dean College list includes Seacord
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Miranda Seacord of Cambridge has earned a place on the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Dean College.
