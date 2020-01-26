On Campus: SUNY Canton names fall president’s list

Dirado named to president’s list

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Eliza Dirado of Wilton has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Dirado is an environmental science and policy major at Plymouth State.

Oneonta student inducted into society

ONEONTA — Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort was inducted into the SUNY Oneonta Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, during a ceremony Dec. 9 at the Hunt Union Waterfront.

Tejeda makes dean’s list at Bob Jones U

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Karla Camilo Tejeda of Pottersville, a sophomore culinary arts major, was among more than 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Springfield College recognizes students