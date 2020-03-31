On campus: SUNY Albany names 2019 fall dean's list

SUNY Albany names 2019 fall dean's list
ALBANY — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University at Albany, State University of New York.
In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during their first semester; students in subsequent semesters of study must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Local students include:
- Dylan Anderson of Gansevoort;
- Noah Armitage of Whitehall;
- Corrin Baker of Granville;
- Henna Bhatti of Gansevoort;
- James Billings of Queensbury;
- Adam Bills of South Glens Falls;
- Scott Bogart of Granville;
- Tristan Biviano of Gansevoort;
- William Brooking of Greenfield Center;
- Christopher Brooks of Fort Edward;
- Alison Burnham of Gansevoort;
- Emily Caivano of Fort Edward;
- Tiffany Camp of Queensbury;
- Alexandria Cartier of Greenfield Center;
- Samantha Cody of Cambridge;
- Olivia Cohen of Lake Luzerne;
- Jamie Clark of Schroon Lake;
- Jesse Conklin of Glens Falls;
- Dillon Crowe of Ticonderoga;
- Nikki Dolphin of Argyle;
- Eric Dumas of Shushan;
- Susanne Dumas of Whitehall;
- Sarah Drake of Port Henry;
- Hannah Ennello of Gansevoort;
- Diana Ferrotti of Gansevoort;
- Rachel Freeman of Gansevoort;
- Nichole Fox of Gansevoort;
- Alyssa Fountaine of Hudson Falls;
- Bethaney Galusha of Warrensburg;
- Kellen Gannon of Queensbury;
- Shelby Gillis of Fort Edward;
- Jessica Gillespie of Queensbury;
- Mercedes Green of Granville;
- Alec Haring of Greenfield Center;
- Morgan Jackson of South Glens Falls;
- Savannah Lacourse of Ticonderoga;
- Olivia Leland of Glens Falls;
- Nhu Le of Warrensburg;
- Kaitlin Liu of Fort Edward;
- Evan Lovering of Queensbury;
- Emily Lucy of Queensbury;
- Evan Macduff of Warrensburg;
- Gavin Maguire of Cambridge;
- Dominique Moran of Gansevoort;
- Ashley Racine of Glens Falls;
- Amber Ramey of Whitehall;
- Alison Rimmer of South Glens Falls;
- Zachary Rizzo of Queensbury;
- Sierra Rumpf of Greenfield Center;
- Luke Saddlemire of Gansevoort;
- Trace Schwartz of Queensbury;
- Hammah Scott of Warrensburg;
- Samuel Sears of Granville;
- Alexa Siciliano of Chester;
- Ethan Snowball of Queensbury;
- Justin Suppes of Greenfield Center;
- Alizah Tariq of Lake George;
- Delaney Theis of Queensbury;
- Karen Toivonen of Greenfield Center;
- Brendan Waldorf of Crown Point;
- Courtney Wiskoski of Whitehall;
- Rachel Yattaw of Fort Ann;
- Hannah Young of Glens Falls; and
- Sabrina Ziegler of Lake Luzerne.
Students placed on St. Lawrence list
CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University. Local students include:
- Isabel Caprood of Queensbury;
- Caitlyn Fuss of Lake Luzerne;
- Emma Hagadorn of Johnsburg;
- Colby Kellogg-Youndt of Greenwich;
- Amara Mitchell of Wevertown;
- Timothy Reed of Gansevoort;
- Derek Sherrange of Salem;
- Sarah Stewart of Chestertown;
- Jack Sylvia of Queensbury;
- Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and
- Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.
Greenwich's Horey inducted into society
ELMIRA — Adam Horey of Greenwich was one of 25 students inducted into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The society recognizes achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and the creative and performing arts. Emphasis is placed on the development of the whole person, both as a member of the college community and as a contribution to a better society.
Omicron Delta Kappa was founded Dec. 3, 1914, at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia. The Elmira College circle was established on May 21, 1995. In addition, these members are undergraduate juniors or seniors who rank in the upper 35 percent of their class. This year, in the absence of an on-campus induction ceremony, new inductees will be invited to participate in the virtual national ceremony.
