On campus: SUNY Adirondack names president’s and dean's lists

SUNY Adirondack names president’s list
QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack released the names of students who earned the president’s list distinction for the fall 2019 semester. The president's list honors full-time students who maintained 4.0 grade point average. A full-time student is defined as a student who is carrying 12 or more credits. Local students include:
- Lyn Stadler of Argyle;
- Hayden Smith of Chestertown;
- Caitlin Stiles of Fort Ann;
- Patrick Bishop of Fort Edward;
- Paul Coleman of Fort Edward;
- Kerrigan Doty-Rawleigh of Fort Edward;
- Madyson Twining of Fort Edward;
- Zoe Malone of Fort Edward;
- Brianna Harrington of Gansevoort;
- Lauren Owens of Gansevoort;
- Blakeley Riddle of Gansevoort;
- Mckenna Meditz of Gansevoort;
- Ethan Rittereiser of Gansevoort;
- Meagan Sanger of Gansevoort;
- Elizabeth Bernstein of Glens Falls;
- Ashley DeWitt of Glens Falls;
- Jack Test of Glens Falls;
- Sage Zimmerman of Glens Falls;
- Norberto Cuevas of Greenwich;
- Isabella Greco of Hartford;
- Kayla Denny of Hudson Falls;
- Jeffrey Flynn of Hudson Falls;
- Rebekah Graham of Hudson Falls;
- Kara Stanton of Hudson Falls;
- Jacqueline Wallace of Granville;
- Julia Mastrodomenico of Lake George;
- Mia Durham of Lake Luzerne;
- Samantha Bruno of Queensbury;
- Robert Eldred of Queensbury;
- Megan Goodwin of Queensbury;
- Sabrina Harris of Queensbury;
- Anthony Pettinelli of Queensbury;
- Julia Sante of Queensbury;
- Victoria Wood of Queensbury;
- Shane Bean of Salem;
- Alexis Christensen of South Glens Falls;
- Kristin Langdon of South Glens Falls;
- Hannah McLean of South Glens Falls;
- Edward Ryan of South Glens Falls;
- Branden Sawyer of Ticonderoga; and
- Kelly Girard of Warrensburg.
Students make dean’s list at SUNY ADK
QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack released the names of students who earned the dean’s list distinction for the fall 2019 semester. Each student on the dean's list maintained a grade point average of 3.20 or higher for six or more credits. Local students include:
- Lori Benson of Argyle;
- Joshua Burch of Argyle;
- Allison Corlew of Argyle;
- Alaina Keating of Argyle;
- Maya Phillips of Argyle;
- Miles Strohmeyer of Argyle;
- Kyleigh Vadnais of Argyle;
- Alexander Daab of Bolton Landing;
- Richard DeMeo of Bolton Landing;
- Rain Mantz of Bolton Landing;
- Craig Wholey of Bolton Landing;
- Shyann Durham of Brant Lake;
- Angela Empett of Brant Lake;
- Tyler Koziol nof Buskirk;
- Katelin Baker of Cambridge;
- Gabriel Evans of Cambridge;
- Aisha Lockrow of Cambridge;
- Maxwell McLenithan of Cambridge;
- John Wooddell of Cambridge;
- Jaike Brady of Chestertown;
- Brittney Davis of Chestertown;
- Samantha Rogers of Chestertown;
- Kathleen Skellie of Chestertown;
- Kassandra Lavalley of Comstock;
- Charles Beck of Corinth;
- Taylor Farnsworth of Corinth;
- Kyra Fowler of Corinth;
- Sara Frechette of Corinth;
- Ashton Harris of Corinth;
- Destiny Kloss of Corinth;
- Allison McFarlane of Corinth;
- Alexis Mahay of Corinth;
- Taylor Martin of Corinth;
- Karina Medina-Oquendo of Corinth;
- Moriah Norton of Corinth;
- Samantha Sandwick of Corinth;
- Tyler Schoonover of Corinth;
- Corrina Strong of Corinth;
- Harrison Blaise of Crown Point;
- Michael Tighe of Crown Point;
- Brionna Barcia of Diamond Point;
- Michael Reynolds of Diamond Point;
- Natalya Santiago of Diamond Point;
- Navarone Turner of Diamond Point;
- Jacob Aubrey of Fort Ann;
- Amy Blackburn of Fort Ann;
- Jake Edwards of Fort Ann;
- Emily Ellis of Fort Ann;
- Emma Gould of Fort Ann;
- Hannah Harrington of Fort Ann;
- Cora Jordan of Fort Ann;
- Trent Paradis of Fort Ann;
- Marisa Pendergrass of Fort Ann;
- Matthew Purdy of Fort Ann;
- Jenna-Rose Stevenson of Fort Ann;
- Megan Tyler of Fort Ann;
- Olivia Woodward of Fort Ann;
- Brendan Wright of Fort Ann;
- Mercedes Yole of Fort Ann;
- Emily Austin of Fort Edward;
- Milana Coleman of Fort Edward;
- Ethan Doty of Fort Edward;
- Brandon Feliciano of Fort Edward;
- Jacob Larson of Fort Edward;
- Ashlee Lollis of Fort Edward;
- Dawn McCallen of Fort Edward;
- Deneen Macleod of Fort Edward;
- Mariah Mattison of Fort Edward;
- Connor Melton of Fort Edward;
- Nathan Meyers of Fort Edward;
- Michael O’Donnell of Fort Edward;
- Janvi Patel of Fort Edward;
- Maria Perry of Fort Edward;
- Brianna Roberts of Fort Edward;
- Dylan Robinson of Fort Edward;
- Mackenzie Rock of Fort Edward;
- Courtney Wood of Fort Edward;
- Raymond White of Fort Edward;
- Sam Bergquist of Gansevoort;
- Phoebe Bonjukian of Gansevoort;
- Nathan Brown of Gansevoort;
- Ashley Chadwick of Gansevoort;
- Cassiel Cifon of Gansevoort;
- Shayna Conway of Gansevoort;
- Ellaine Cooper of Gansevoort;
- Hannah Corrigan of Gansevoort;
- Alexis Cozzolino of Gansevoort;
- Charissa Craig of Gansevoort;
- Chloe Crosby of Gansevoort;
- Mia Davison of Gansevoort;
- Jordan Edens of Gansevoort;
- Afifa France of Gansevoort;
- Tiffany Gates of Gansevoort;
- Daria Gonyea of Gansevoort;
- Matthew Gunther of Gansevoort;
- Alyssa Gutto of Gansevoort;
- Jasmine Halter of Gansevoort;
- Emily Hein of Gansevoort;
- Jack Hemingway of Gansevoort;
- Brooke Hinchcliff of Gansevoort;
- Ryan Isch of Gansevoort;
- Danielle Jones of Gansevoort;
- Amanda Kielty of Gansevoort;
- Alexander Kinley of Gansevoort;
- Heidi Krueger of Gansevoort;
- Mark LaRocque of Gansevoort;
- Lauren McGrath of Gansevoort;
- Allison Mantz of Gansevoort;
- Gianna Martuscello of Gansevoort;
- Nicholas Martuscello of Gansevoort;
- Morgan Morizio of Gansevoort;
- Mikayla Moulton of Gansevoort;
- Donna Mullen of Gansevoort;
- Katie Murphy of Gansevoort;
- Krysten Nelson of Gansevoort;
- Megan Niles of Gansevoort;
- Caitlin Nolan of Gansevoort;
- Connor O’Donnell of Gansevoort;
- Sara Parker of Gansevoort;
- Matthew Querrard of Gansevoort;
- Brooke Rabine of Gansevoort;
- Kimberly Robinson of Gansevoort;
- Shaina Roe of Gansevoort;
- Cameron Rogers of Gansevoort;
- Mary Russell of Gansevoort;
- Jerrico Stevens of Gansevoort;
- Raymond Stockin of Gansevoort;
- April Strong of Gansevoort;
- Karlee Taber of Gansevoort;
- Jackson Theis of Gansevoort;
- Luke Tompkins of Gansevoort;
- Rachel Trier of Gansevoort;
- Jesse VanCleave of Gansevoort;
- Emily Vetter of Gansevoort;
- Grace Adams of Glens Falls;
- Yousef Romeo Armando of Glens Falls;
- John Beckem of Glens Falls;
- Alexander Bigelow of Glens Falls;
- Rachel Brayman of Glens Falls;
- Alexander Britton of Glens Falls;
- Bailey Buell of Glens Falls;
- Mikayla Burrows of Glens Falls;
- Judene Colthirst of Glens Falls;
- Marie Combs of Glens Falls;
- Tiffany Cook of Glens Falls;
- Tamdan Creeden of Glens Falls;
- Hannah Czeladyn of Glens Falls;
- Seth Davis of Glens Falls;
- Brennan Dowd of Glens Falls;
- Cassidy Dupaw of Glens Falls;
- Olivia Dybas of Glens Falls;
- Sara Empett of Glens Falls;
- Lucia Erwin of Glens Falls;
- Marissa Ferguson of Glens Falls;
- Michelle Fuentes of Glens Falls;
- Paulo Gega of Glens Falls;
- Koreena Hurd of Glens Falls;
- Kaili Jackson of Glens Falls;
- Sarah Janowski of Glens Falls;
- Sean Janssen of Glens Falls;
- Evan Kaye of Glens Falls;
- Hyla Kaye-Casabona of Glens Falls;
- Natalie Kliegl of Glens Falls;
- Darcy Kloss of Glens Falls;
- Scott Lapointe of Glens Falls;
- Christopher Leathem of Glens Falls;
- Brian Livingston of Glens Falls;
- Steffani McKeown of Glens Falls;
- Kelsie Moses-Cowan of Glens Falls;
- Martina Noone of Glens Falls;
- Adriana Olcott of Glens Falls;
- William Perrelli of Glens Falls;
- Clifford Taylor of Glens Falls;
- Connor Terry of Glens Falls;
- David Traver of Glens Falls;
- Daniel St. Andrews of Glens Falls;
- Taylor Scarincio of Glens Falls;
- Bradley Schaffer of Glens Falls;
- Samantha Sennett of Glens Falls;
- Cheryl Stanko of Glens Falls;
- Danielle Thomas of Glens Falls;
- Tessa Thompson of Glens Falls;
- Matthew Thung of Glens Falls;
- Lisa Utsett of Glens Falls;
- Brienna Vassar of Glens Falls;
- Jacob Weils of Glens Falls;
- Charys Wright of Glens Falls;
- Genesis Zwart of Glens Falls;
- Michael Zalenski of Glens Falls;
- Jasmine Andrus of Granville;
- Dylan Daigle of Granville;
- Skylar Dorrer of Granville;
- Kris Gusto of Granville;
- Kalyn Hayes of Granville;
- Connor Lennox of Granville;
- Lauren Martelle of Granville;
- Abigail Roy-Raia of Granville;
- Joshua Sears of Granville;
- Calla Warrington of Granville;
- Deysi Bollinger of Greenfield Center;
- Michele Dennison of Greenfield Center;
- Natalie Gerardi of Greenfield Center;
- Ava Grande of Greenfield Center;
- Alexander Mercier of Greenfield Center;
- Rochelle Miller of Greenfield Center;
- Alexis Moseman of Greenfield Center;
- Ashley St. Louis of Greenfield Center;
- Britney St. Louis of Greenfield Center;
- Abigail Sandroni of Greenfield Center;
- Cole Stubing of Greenfield Center;
- Mikayla Tougas of Greenfield Center;
- Isabel Brice of Greenwich;
- Georgiana Douglas of Greenwich;
- Maxwell Gobin of Greenwich;
- Zachary Keenan of Greenwich;
- Kameron Mosher of Greenwich;
- Kevin Sykes of Greenwich;
- Jamie Wilson of Greenwich;
- Melissa Astafiev of Hadley;
- Nicole Hayden of Hadley;
- Jennah Keeley of Hadley;
- Zachary Lewandowski of Hadley;
- Whitney Lindblade of Hadley;
- Helen Lingg of Hadley;
- Chelsea Mahoney of Hadley;
- Rachael Mahoney of Hadley;
- Vivienne Saunders of Hadley;
- Jeremy Skaradosky of Hadley;
- Jillian Tigaldao of Hadley;
- Bruce Weiss of Hadley;
- Thomas Arnhold of Hampton;
- Jordan Barrett of Hartford;
- Gervais Edwards of Hartford;
- Jacqueline Heuser of Hartford;
- Emilia Holcomb of Hartford;
- Kate Osborne of Hartford;
- Billie Acevedo of Hudson Falls;
- Richard Austin of Hudson Falls;
- Cassandra Baldwin of Hudson Falls;
- Katelyn Beard of Hudson Falls;
- Jason Blackman of Hudson Falls;
- Courtney Bollman of Hudson Falls;
- Raeann Bombard of Hudson Falls;
- Michael Brown of Hudson Falls;
- Samantha Burke of Hudson Falls;
- Madelynn Carpenter of Hudson Falls;
- Robert Cieply of Hudson Falls;
- Jessica Fenton of Hudson Falls;
- Samantha Flexon of Hudson Falls;
- Juliesa Hall of Hudson Falls;
- Justin Hall of Hudson Falls;
- Vegas Hernandez of Hudson Falls;
- Emma Ingram of Hudson Falls;
- Douglas Johnson of Hudson Falls;
- Tyler Konkol of Hudson Falls;
- Emily Labruzzo of Hudson Falls;
- Raquel Leonard of Hudson Falls;
- Kerrigan Lessor of Hudson Falls;
- Robert Lukaszewicz of Hudson Falls;
- Hannah Malasaga of Hudson Falls;
- Taylor Markham of Hudson Falls;
- Matthew Melucci of Hudson Falls;
- Keely Murphy of Hudson Falls;
- Hannah Nolan of Hudson Falls;
- Jessica Petteys of Hudson Falls;
- Courtney Powers of Hudson Falls;
- Richard Rathbun of Hudson Falls;
- Michelle Richards of Hudson Falls;
- Cheyenne Richardson of Hudson Falls;
- Chelsea Rivers of Hudson Falls;
- Isabel Ruff of Hudson Falls;
- Romy Smith of Hudson Falls;
- Arianna Stewart of Hudson Falls;
- Catherine Thomson of Hudson Falls;
- Claire Weaver of Hudson Falls;
- Desiree Wheeler of Hudson Falls;
- Caitlyn Whiting of Hudson Falls;
- Joshua Williams of Hudson Falls;
- Grace Harris of Kattskill Bay;
- Danielle Baker of Lake George;
- Tawnie Butkowski of Lake George;
- David Clark of Lake George;
- Joseph Contarino of Lake George;
- John Custodio of Lake George;
- Destiny Decker of Lake George;
- Krista Fischler of Lake George;
- Colin Fitzpatrick of Lake George;
- Angelina Loubriel of Lake George;
- Maria Baltatu Mastrantoni of Lake George;
- Shawn Moran of Lake George;
- Jennifer Riley of Lake George;
- Reilly Williams of Lake George;
- Cassandra Aspinwall of Lake Luzerne;
- Zashia Aspinwall of Lake Luzerne;
- Valerie Coppola of Lake Luzerne;
- Ryan Grierson of Lake Luzerne;
- Paul McNeill of Lake Luzerne;
- Delaney Moulton of Lake Luzerne;
- Eric Shiel of Lake Luzerne;
- Michael Silburn of Lake Luzerne;
- Julia Spelter of Lake Luzerne;
- Gabrielle VanWie of Lake Luzerne;
- Tyler LaFreniere of Middle Grove;
- Lexie Luke n of Middle Grove;
- Christian Spagnola of Middle Grove;
- Andrew Taylor of Minerva;
- Madison Morgan of Mineville;
- Ryan Munson of Mineville;
- Derek Manfred of Moriah;
- Chloe Howe of North Creek;
- Erica Aratare-Forrest of North Granville;
- Emeline McCarthy of North River;
- Jessica Campbell of Porter Corners;
- Michael Cook of Porter Corners;
- Andrew Jones of Porter Corners;
- Kevin Jones of Porter Corners;
- Sydney Locke of Porter Corners;
- Nicholas Romanzo of Porter Corners;
- Branden Youngs of Porter Corners;
- Killian Baker of Pottersville;
- Colton Peet of Pottersville;
- Madeline Curtis of Pottersville;
- Jordan Bailey of Queensbury;
- Eva Bemis of Queensbury;
- Karly Benjamin of Queensbury;
- John Brady of Queensbury;
- Russell Brady of Queensbury;
- Lexi Butler of Queensbury;
- Abigail Buttling of Queensbury;
- Madison Cardinale of Queensbury;
- Robin Carusone of Queensbury;
- Munashe Chikukwa of Queensbury;
- Joseph Clement of Queensbury;
- Casey Cogdillof Queensbury;
- Megan Cook of Queensbury;
- Brooklyn Copeland of Queensbury;
- Lacey Cormie of Queensbury;
- Cain Cottone of Queensbury;
- Terrelle Cusson of Queensbury;
- Trevor Daily of Queensbury;
- Matthew Defayette of Queensbury;
- Logan Dexter of Queensbury;
- Anna DiFiore of Queensbury;
- Abigail Duvall of Queensbury;
- Richard Dynes of Queensbury;
- Jared Dykshoorn of Queensbury;
- Catherine Fedele of Queensbury;
- Hunter Fish of Queensbury;
- Regina Fish of Queensbury;
- Allison Forcier of Queensbury;
- Kaeliann Fraser of Queensbury;
- Johnna Freeden of Queensbury;
- Timothy French of Queensbury;
- Brian Gooshaw of Queensbury;
- Gabrielle Grasmeder of Queensbury;
- David Hamilton of Queensbury;
- Spencer Harding of Queensbury;
- Eldon Hassler of Queensbury;
- Jordan Havens of Queensbury;
- Karley Hertzner of Queensbury;
- Patricia Heslin of Queensbury;
- Heidi Homer of Queensbury;
- Alysia Kane of Queensbury;
- Bryan Kane of Queensbury;
- Jordan Keagy of Queensbury;
- Rosemarie King of Queensbury;
- Grace Kinne of Queensbury;
- Ethan Krueger of Queensbury;
- James LaCross of Queensbury;
- Burke Layden of Queensbury;
- Spencer LeGere of Queensbury;
- Emilee Lehmann of Queensbury;
- Sarah Leonard of Queensbury;
- Aaron Lizor of Queensbury;
- Taylor Loveland of Queensbury;
- Megan McCabe of Queensbury;
- Keegan McCane of Queensbury;
- Megan McCane of Queensbury;
- Nicholas McCarthy of Queensbury;
- Hannah McDermott of Queensbury;
- Kassidy McDermott of Queensbury;
- Marilyn McNutt of Queensbury;
- Madeline Mann of Queensbury;
- Dylan Manning of Queensbury;
- Joseph Marasco of Queensbury;
- Jason Martin of Queensbury;
- Kimberly Martin of Queensbury;
- Samuel Montesi of Queensbury;
- Shahrukh Naqvi of Queensbury;
- Ivan Nason of Queensbury;
- Blake Nelson of Queensbury;
- Alexander Newell-Powers of Queensbury;
- Hai Nguyen of Queensbury;
- Daniel Osborne of Queensbury;
- Jenna Owens of Queensbury;
- Laura Montiel-Ramirez of Queensbury;
- Autumn Palmer of Queensbury;
- Kayla Phinney of Queensbury;
- Christen Porpora of Queensbury;
- Julia Reneau of Queensbury;
- Amber Robinson of Queensbury;
- Angela Romano of Queensbury;
- Gary Rounds of Queensbury;
- Amy Scicutella of Queensbury;
- Melissa Scotto-Lavino of Queensbury;
- Garrett Simoneau of Queensbury;
- Christopher Stimpson of Queensbury;
- Robert Taft of Queensbury;
- Brooke Taylor of Queensbury;
- Sarah Tether of Queensbury;
- James Tripi of Queensbury;
- Jessica Trudeau of Queensbury;
- Kayla Tucker of Queensbury;
- Jeffrey Van Anden of Queensbury;
- Ashley Vanderwarker of Queensbury;
- Bethany Wells of Queensbury;
- Aidan Wright of Queensbury;
- Owen Wright of Queensbury;
- Sydney Yung of Queensbury;
- Robert Davis of Rock City Falls;
- Hanna Cappiello of Salem;
- Kelly Cole of Salem;
- Hannah Dubay of Salem;
- Lucy Fronhofer of Salem;
- Abbegale Krug of Salem;
- William Lafreniere of Salem;
- Elias Mansmith of Salem;
- Kelsey Myler of Salem;
- Clara Thetford of Salem;
- Devin Twitchell of Salem;
- Emily VanDyk of Salem;
- Alexis DeZalia of Schroon Lake;
- Samuel Foote of Schroon Lake;
- Cortney Lebel of Schroon Lake;
- Cameron Wallace of Schroon Lake;
- Alexis Broz of Schuylerville;
- Alexandra Hellwig of Schuylerville;
- Nicholas Hernandez of Schuylerville;
- Crystal McConkey of Schuylerville;
- Nichole Reardon of Schuylerville;
- Walter Taras of Schuylerville;
- Drew Viddivo of Schuylerville;
- Jake Zdonick of Schuylerville;
- Theresa Cantz of South Glens Falls;
- Eren Colvett of South Glens Falls;
- Michael Currie of South Glens Falls;
- Morgan French of South Glens Falls;
- Allison Gallinari of South Glens Falls;
- Jessy Holcomb of South Glens Falls;
- Charles Horwedel of South Glens Falls;
- Peyton Hosner of South Glens Falls;
- Ande Joyce Jolley of South Glens Falls;
- McKenna LaPoint of South Glens Falls;
- Sophia LeBrun of South Glens Falls;
- Emily Lemery of South Glens Falls;
- Olivia Lescault of South Glens Falls;
- Brianna Loffler of South Glens Falls;
- Kaitlyn McDougall of South Glens Falls;
- Jenna McKenzie of South Glens Falls;
- Brianna McKinney of South Glens Falls;
- Corisa Malthouse of South Glens Falls;
- Alisandra Myott of South Glens Falls;
- Rebekah Simpson of South Glens Falls;
- Jonathan Stewart of South Glens Falls;
- Benjamin Swedberg of South Glens Falls;
- My Tran of South Glens Falls;
- Taylor Wells of South Glens Falls;
- Danielle Clement of Stony Creek;
- Emma Lomenzo of Stony Creek;
- Lonnie Willett of Stony Creek;
- Russell Gallo III of Ticonderoga;
- Anthony Willett of Ticonderoga;
- Hannah Eustis of Victory Mills;
- Adam Allen of Warrensburg;
- Madison Burkhardt of Warrensburg;
- Jenna Combs of Warrensburg;
- Joyce Jacobson-Hunt of Warrensburg;
- Abigail Karson of Warrensburg;
- Aiden Moulton of Warrensburg;
- Kayla Raymond of Warrensburg;
- Darrell White of Warrensburg;
- Grant Gebo of Whitehall;
- Chloe Harris of Whitehall;
- Luke Kosby of Whitehall;
- Johannah Lavin of Whitehall;
- Jenna Leanza of Whitehall;
- Rebecca Putorti of Whitehall;
- Alyssa Swaine of Whitehall;
- Ryan Sweeney of Whitehall;
- Weston Troutman of Whitehall;
- Emily Waters of Whitehall;
- James Austin of Wilton;
- Miles Desmarais of Wilton;
- Suzanne Gebo of Wilton;
- Averie Mallison of Wilton;
- George Muller of Wilton; and
- Mylea Regan of Wilton.