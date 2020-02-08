On campus: SUNY Adirondack names president’s and dean's lists
On campus: SUNY Adirondack names president's and dean's lists

SUNY Adirondack names president’s list

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack released the names of students who earned the president’s list distinction for the fall 2019 semester. The president's list honors full-time students who maintained 4.0 grade point average. A full-time student is defined as a student who is carrying 12 or more credits. Local students include: 

  • Lyn Stadler of Argyle;
  • Hayden Smith of Chestertown;
  • Caitlin Stiles of Fort Ann;
  • Patrick Bishop of Fort Edward;
  • Paul Coleman of Fort Edward; 
  • Kerrigan Doty-Rawleigh of Fort Edward; 
  • Madyson Twining of Fort Edward;
  • Zoe Malone of Fort Edward;
  • Brianna Harrington of Gansevoort; 
  • Lauren Owens of Gansevoort;
  • Blakeley Riddle of Gansevoort;
  • Mckenna Meditz of Gansevoort;
  • Ethan Rittereiser of Gansevoort;
  • Meagan Sanger of Gansevoort;
  • Elizabeth Bernstein of Glens Falls;
  • Ashley DeWitt of Glens Falls;
  • Jack Test of Glens Falls;
  • Sage Zimmerman of Glens Falls;
  • Norberto Cuevas of Greenwich;
  • Isabella Greco of Hartford;
  • Kayla Denny of Hudson Falls;
  • Jeffrey Flynn of Hudson Falls;
  • Rebekah Graham of Hudson Falls;
  • Kara Stanton of Hudson Falls;
  • Jacqueline Wallace of Granville;
  • Julia Mastrodomenico of Lake George;
  • Mia Durham of Lake Luzerne;
  • Samantha Bruno of Queensbury;
  • Robert Eldred of Queensbury;
  • Megan Goodwin of Queensbury; 
  • Sabrina Harris of Queensbury;
  • Anthony Pettinelli of Queensbury; 
  • Julia Sante of Queensbury;
  • Victoria Wood of Queensbury;
  • Shane Bean of Salem;
  • Alexis Christensen of South Glens Falls;
  • Kristin Langdon of South Glens Falls;
  • Hannah McLean of South Glens Falls;
  • Edward Ryan of South Glens Falls;
  • Branden Sawyer of Ticonderoga; and
  • Kelly Girard of Warrensburg.

Students make dean’s list at SUNY ADK 

QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack released the names of students who earned the dean’s list distinction for the fall 2019 semester. Each student on the dean's list maintained a grade point average of 3.20 or higher for six or more credits. Local students include: 

  • Lori Benson of Argyle;
  • Joshua Burch of Argyle;
  • Allison Corlew of Argyle;
  • Alaina Keating of Argyle;
  • Maya Phillips of Argyle;
  • Miles Strohmeyer of Argyle;
  • Kyleigh Vadnais of Argyle;
  • Alexander Daab of Bolton Landing;
  • Richard DeMeo of Bolton Landing;
  • Rain Mantz of Bolton Landing;
  • Craig Wholey of Bolton Landing;
  • Shyann Durham of Brant Lake;
  • Angela Empett of Brant Lake;
  • Tyler Koziol nof Buskirk;
  • Katelin Baker of Cambridge;
  • Gabriel Evans of Cambridge;
  • Aisha Lockrow of Cambridge;
  • Maxwell McLenithan of Cambridge;
  • John Wooddell of Cambridge;
  • Jaike Brady of Chestertown;
  • Brittney Davis of Chestertown;
  • Samantha Rogers of Chestertown;
  • Kathleen Skellie of Chestertown;
  • Kassandra Lavalley of Comstock;
  • Charles Beck of Corinth;
  • Taylor Farnsworth of Corinth;
  • Kyra Fowler of Corinth;
  • Sara Frechette of Corinth;
  • Ashton Harris of Corinth;
  • Destiny Kloss of Corinth;
  • Allison McFarlane of Corinth;
  • Alexis Mahay of Corinth;
  • Taylor Martin of Corinth;
  • Karina Medina-Oquendo of Corinth;
  • Moriah Norton of Corinth;
  • Samantha Sandwick of Corinth;
  • Tyler Schoonover of Corinth;
  • Corrina Strong of Corinth;
  • Harrison Blaise  of Crown Point;
  • Michael Tighe of Crown Point;
  • Brionna Barcia of Diamond Point;
  • Michael Reynolds of Diamond Point;
  • Natalya Santiago of Diamond Point;
  • Navarone Turner of Diamond Point;
  • Jacob Aubrey of Fort Ann;
  • Amy Blackburn of Fort Ann;
  • Jake Edwards of Fort Ann;
  • Emily Ellis of Fort Ann;
  • Emma Gould of Fort Ann;
  • Hannah Harrington of Fort Ann;
  • Cora Jordan of Fort Ann;
  • Trent Paradis of Fort Ann;
  • Marisa Pendergrass of Fort Ann;
  • Matthew Purdy of Fort Ann;
  • Jenna-Rose Stevenson of Fort Ann;
  • Megan Tyler of Fort Ann;
  • Olivia Woodward of Fort Ann;
  • Brendan Wright of Fort Ann;
  • Mercedes Yole of Fort Ann;
  • Emily Austin of Fort Edward;
  • Milana Coleman of Fort Edward;
  • Ethan Doty of Fort Edward;
  • Brandon Feliciano of Fort Edward;
  • Jacob Larson of Fort Edward;
  • Ashlee Lollis of Fort Edward;
  • Dawn McCallen of Fort Edward;
  • Deneen Macleod of Fort Edward;
  • Mariah Mattison of Fort Edward;
  • Connor Melton of Fort Edward;
  • Nathan Meyers of Fort Edward;
  • Michael O’Donnell of Fort Edward;
  • Janvi Patel of Fort Edward;
  • Maria Perry of Fort Edward;
  • Brianna Roberts of Fort Edward;
  • Dylan Robinson of Fort Edward;
  • Mackenzie Rock of Fort Edward;
  • Courtney Wood of Fort Edward;
  • Raymond White of Fort Edward;
  • Sam Bergquist of Gansevoort;
  • Phoebe Bonjukian of Gansevoort;
  • Nathan Brown of Gansevoort;
  • Ashley Chadwick of Gansevoort;
  • Cassiel Cifon of Gansevoort;
  • Shayna Conway of Gansevoort;
  • Ellaine Cooper of Gansevoort;
  • Hannah Corrigan of Gansevoort;
  • Alexis Cozzolino of Gansevoort;
  • Charissa Craig of Gansevoort;
  • Chloe Crosby of Gansevoort;
  • Mia Davison of Gansevoort;
  • Jordan Edens of Gansevoort;
  • Afifa France of Gansevoort;
  • Tiffany Gates of Gansevoort;
  • Daria Gonyea of Gansevoort;
  • Matthew Gunther of Gansevoort;
  • Alyssa Gutto of Gansevoort;
  • Jasmine Halter of Gansevoort;
  • Emily Hein of Gansevoort;
  • Jack Hemingway of Gansevoort;
  • Brooke Hinchcliff of Gansevoort;
  • Ryan Isch of Gansevoort;
  • Danielle Jones of Gansevoort;
  • Amanda Kielty of Gansevoort;
  • Alexander Kinley of Gansevoort;
  • Heidi Krueger of Gansevoort;
  • Mark LaRocque of Gansevoort;
  • Lauren McGrath of Gansevoort;
  • Allison Mantz of Gansevoort;
  • Gianna Martuscello of Gansevoort;
  • Nicholas Martuscello of Gansevoort;
  • Morgan Morizio of Gansevoort;
  • Mikayla Moulton of Gansevoort;
  • Donna Mullen of Gansevoort;
  • Katie Murphy of Gansevoort;
  • Krysten Nelson of Gansevoort;
  • Megan Niles of Gansevoort;
  • Caitlin Nolan of Gansevoort;
  • Connor O’Donnell of Gansevoort;
  • Sara Parker of Gansevoort;
  • Matthew Querrard of Gansevoort;
  • Brooke Rabine of Gansevoort;
  • Kimberly Robinson of Gansevoort;
  • Shaina Roe of Gansevoort;
  • Cameron Rogers of Gansevoort;
  • Mary Russell of Gansevoort;
  • Jerrico Stevens of Gansevoort;
  • Raymond Stockin of Gansevoort;
  • April Strong of Gansevoort;
  • Karlee Taber of Gansevoort;
  • Jackson Theis of Gansevoort;
  • Luke Tompkins of Gansevoort;
  • Rachel Trier of Gansevoort;
  • Jesse VanCleave of Gansevoort;
  • Emily Vetter of Gansevoort;
  • Grace Adams of Glens Falls;
  • Yousef Romeo Armando of Glens Falls;
  • John Beckem of Glens Falls;
  • Alexander Bigelow of Glens Falls;
  • Rachel Brayman of Glens Falls;
  • Alexander Britton of Glens Falls;
  • Bailey Buell of Glens Falls;
  • Mikayla Burrows of Glens Falls;
  • Judene Colthirst of Glens Falls;
  • Marie Combs of Glens Falls;
  • Tiffany Cook of Glens Falls;
  • Tamdan Creeden of Glens Falls;
  • Hannah Czeladyn of Glens Falls;
  • Seth Davis of Glens Falls;
  • Brennan Dowd of Glens Falls;
  • Cassidy Dupaw of Glens Falls;
  • Olivia Dybas of Glens Falls;
  • Sara Empett of Glens Falls;
  • Lucia Erwin of Glens Falls;
  • Marissa Ferguson of Glens Falls;
  • Michelle Fuentes of Glens Falls;
  • Paulo Gega of Glens Falls;
  • Koreena Hurd of Glens Falls;
  • Kaili Jackson of Glens Falls;
  • Sarah Janowski of Glens Falls;
  • Sean Janssen of Glens Falls;
  • Evan Kaye of Glens Falls;
  • Hyla Kaye-Casabona of Glens Falls;
  • Natalie Kliegl of Glens Falls;
  • Darcy Kloss of Glens Falls;
  • Scott Lapointe of Glens Falls;
  • Christopher Leathem of Glens Falls;
  • Brian Livingston of Glens Falls;
  • Steffani McKeown of Glens Falls;
  • Kelsie Moses-Cowan of Glens Falls;
  • Martina Noone of Glens Falls;
  • Adriana Olcott of Glens Falls;
  • William Perrelli of Glens Falls;
  • Clifford Taylor of Glens Falls;
  • Connor Terry of Glens Falls;
  • David Traver of Glens Falls;
  • Daniel St. Andrews of Glens Falls;
  • Taylor Scarincio of Glens Falls;
  • Bradley Schaffer of Glens Falls;
  • Samantha Sennett of Glens Falls;
  • Cheryl Stanko of Glens Falls;
  • Danielle Thomas of Glens Falls;
  • Tessa Thompson of Glens Falls;
  • Matthew Thung of Glens Falls;
  • Lisa Utsett of Glens Falls;
  • Brienna Vassar of Glens Falls;
  • Jacob Weils of Glens Falls;
  • Charys Wright of Glens Falls;
  • Genesis Zwart of Glens Falls;
  • Michael Zalenski of Glens Falls;
  • Jasmine Andrus of Granville;
  • Dylan Daigle of Granville;
  • Skylar Dorrer of Granville;
  • Kris Gusto of Granville;
  • Kalyn Hayes of Granville;
  • Connor Lennox of Granville;
  • Lauren Martelle of Granville;
  • Abigail Roy-Raia of Granville;
  • Joshua Sears of Granville;
  • Calla Warrington of Granville;
  • Deysi Bollinger of Greenfield Center;
  • Michele Dennison of Greenfield Center;
  • Natalie Gerardi of Greenfield Center;
  • Ava Grande of Greenfield Center;
  • Alexander Mercier of Greenfield Center;
  • Rochelle Miller of Greenfield Center;
  • Alexis Moseman of Greenfield Center;
  • Ashley St. Louis of Greenfield Center;
  • Britney St. Louis of Greenfield Center;
  • Abigail Sandroni of Greenfield Center;
  • Cole Stubing of Greenfield Center;
  • Mikayla Tougas of Greenfield Center;
  • Isabel Brice of Greenwich;
  • Georgiana Douglas of Greenwich;
  • Maxwell Gobin of Greenwich;
  • Zachary Keenan of Greenwich;
  • Kameron Mosher of Greenwich;
  • Kevin Sykes of Greenwich;
  • Jamie Wilson of Greenwich;
  • Melissa Astafiev of Hadley;
  • Nicole Hayden of Hadley;
  • Jennah Keeley of Hadley;
  • Zachary Lewandowski of Hadley;
  • Whitney Lindblade of Hadley;
  • Helen Lingg of Hadley;
  • Chelsea Mahoney of Hadley;
  • Rachael Mahoney of Hadley;
  • Vivienne Saunders of Hadley;
  • Jeremy Skaradosky of Hadley;
  • Jillian Tigaldao of Hadley;
  • Bruce Weiss of Hadley;
  • Thomas Arnhold of Hampton;
  • Jordan Barrett of Hartford;
  • Gervais Edwards of Hartford;
  • Jacqueline Heuser of Hartford;
  • Emilia Holcomb of Hartford;
  • Kate Osborne of Hartford;
  • Billie Acevedo of Hudson Falls; 
  • Richard Austin of Hudson Falls;
  • Cassandra Baldwin of Hudson Falls;
  • Katelyn Beard of Hudson Falls;
  • Jason Blackman of Hudson Falls;
  • Courtney Bollman of Hudson Falls;
  • Raeann Bombard of Hudson Falls;
  • Michael Brown of Hudson Falls;
  • Samantha Burke of Hudson Falls;
  • Madelynn Carpenter of Hudson Falls;
  • Robert Cieply of Hudson Falls;
  • Jessica Fenton of Hudson Falls;
  • Samantha Flexon of Hudson Falls;
  • Juliesa Hall of Hudson Falls;
  • Justin Hall of Hudson Falls;
  • Vegas Hernandez of Hudson Falls;
  • Emma Ingram of Hudson Falls;
  • Douglas Johnson of Hudson Falls;
  • Tyler Konkol of Hudson Falls;
  • Emily Labruzzo of Hudson Falls;
  • Raquel Leonard of Hudson Falls;
  • Kerrigan Lessor of Hudson Falls;
  • Robert Lukaszewicz of Hudson Falls;
  • Hannah Malasaga of Hudson Falls;
  • Taylor Markham of Hudson Falls;
  • Matthew Melucci of Hudson Falls;
  • Keely Murphy of Hudson Falls;
  • Hannah Nolan of Hudson Falls;
  • Jessica Petteys of Hudson Falls;
  • Courtney Powers of Hudson Falls;
  • Richard Rathbun of Hudson Falls;
  • Michelle Richards of Hudson Falls;
  • Cheyenne Richardson of Hudson Falls;
  • Chelsea Rivers of Hudson Falls;
  • Isabel Ruff of Hudson Falls;
  • Romy Smith of Hudson Falls;
  • Arianna Stewart of Hudson Falls;
  • Catherine Thomson of Hudson Falls;
  • Claire Weaver of Hudson Falls;
  • Desiree Wheeler of Hudson Falls;
  • Caitlyn Whiting of Hudson Falls;
  • Joshua Williams of Hudson Falls;
  • Grace Harris of Kattskill Bay;
  • Danielle Baker of Lake George;
  • Tawnie Butkowski of Lake George;
  • David Clark of Lake George;
  • Joseph Contarino of Lake George;
  • John Custodio of Lake George;
  • Destiny Decker of Lake George;
  • Krista Fischler of Lake George;
  • Colin Fitzpatrick of Lake George;
  • Angelina Loubriel of Lake George;
  • Maria Baltatu Mastrantoni of Lake George;
  • Shawn Moran of Lake George;
  • Jennifer Riley of Lake George;
  • Reilly Williams of Lake George;
  • Cassandra Aspinwall of Lake Luzerne;
  • Zashia Aspinwall of Lake Luzerne;
  • Valerie Coppola of Lake Luzerne;
  • Ryan Grierson of Lake Luzerne;
  • Paul McNeill of Lake Luzerne;
  • Delaney Moulton of Lake Luzerne;
  • Eric Shiel of Lake Luzerne;
  • Michael Silburn of Lake Luzerne;
  • Julia Spelter of Lake Luzerne;
  • Gabrielle VanWie of Lake Luzerne;
  • Tyler LaFreniere of Middle Grove;
  • Lexie Luke n of Middle Grove;
  • Christian Spagnola of Middle Grove;
  • Andrew Taylor of Minerva;
  • Madison Morgan  of Mineville;
  • Ryan Munson of Mineville;
  • Derek Manfred of Moriah;
  • Chloe Howe of North Creek;
  • Erica Aratare-Forrest of North Granville;
  • Emeline McCarthy of North River;
  • Jessica Campbell of Porter Corners;
  • Michael Cook of Porter Corners;
  • Andrew Jones of Porter Corners;
  • Kevin Jones of Porter Corners;
  • Sydney Locke of Porter Corners;
  • Nicholas Romanzo of Porter Corners;
  • Branden Youngs of Porter Corners;
  • Killian Baker of Pottersville;
  • Colton Peet of Pottersville;
  • Madeline Curtis of Pottersville;
  • Jordan Bailey of Queensbury;
  • Eva Bemis of Queensbury;
  • Karly Benjamin of Queensbury;
  • John Brady of Queensbury;
  • Russell Brady of Queensbury;
  • Lexi Butler of Queensbury;
  • Abigail Buttling of Queensbury;
  • Madison Cardinale of Queensbury;
  • Robin Carusone of Queensbury;
  • Munashe Chikukwa of Queensbury;
  • Joseph Clement of Queensbury;
  • Casey Cogdillof Queensbury;
  • Megan Cook of Queensbury;
  • Brooklyn Copeland of Queensbury;
  • Lacey Cormie of Queensbury;
  • Cain Cottone of Queensbury;
  • Terrelle Cusson of Queensbury;
  • Trevor Daily of Queensbury;
  • Matthew Defayette of Queensbury;
  • Logan Dexter of Queensbury;
  • Anna DiFiore of Queensbury;
  • Abigail Duvall of Queensbury;
  • Richard Dynes of Queensbury;
  • Jared Dykshoorn of Queensbury;
  • Catherine Fedele of Queensbury;
  • Hunter Fish of Queensbury;
  • Regina Fish of Queensbury;
  • Allison Forcier of Queensbury;
  • Kaeliann Fraser of Queensbury;
  • Johnna Freeden of Queensbury;
  • Timothy French of Queensbury;
  • Brian Gooshaw of Queensbury;
  • Gabrielle Grasmeder of Queensbury;
  • David Hamilton of Queensbury;
  • Spencer Harding of Queensbury;
  • Eldon Hassler of Queensbury;
  • Jordan Havens of Queensbury;
  • Karley Hertzner of Queensbury;
  • Patricia Heslin of Queensbury;
  • Heidi Homer of Queensbury;
  • Alysia Kane of Queensbury;
  • Bryan Kane of Queensbury;
  • Jordan Keagy of Queensbury;
  • Rosemarie King of Queensbury;
  • Grace Kinne of Queensbury;
  • Ethan Krueger of Queensbury;
  • James LaCross of Queensbury;
  • Burke Layden of Queensbury;
  • Spencer LeGere of Queensbury;
  • Emilee Lehmann of Queensbury;
  • Sarah Leonard of Queensbury;
  • Aaron Lizor of Queensbury;
  • Taylor Loveland of Queensbury;
  • Megan McCabe of Queensbury;
  • Keegan McCane of Queensbury;
  • Megan McCane of Queensbury;
  • Nicholas McCarthy of Queensbury;
  • Hannah McDermott of Queensbury;
  • Kassidy McDermott of Queensbury;
  • Marilyn McNutt of Queensbury;
  • Madeline Mann of Queensbury;
  • Dylan Manning of Queensbury;
  • Joseph Marasco of Queensbury;
  • Jason Martin of Queensbury;
  • Kimberly Martin of Queensbury;
  • Samuel Montesi of Queensbury;
  • Shahrukh Naqvi of Queensbury;
  • Ivan Nason of Queensbury;
  • Blake Nelson of Queensbury;
  • Alexander Newell-Powers of Queensbury;
  • Hai Nguyen of Queensbury;
  • Daniel Osborne of Queensbury;
  • Jenna Owens of Queensbury;
  • Laura Montiel-Ramirez of Queensbury; 
  • Autumn Palmer of Queensbury;
  • Kayla Phinney of Queensbury;
  • Christen Porpora of Queensbury;
  • Julia Reneau of Queensbury;
  • Amber Robinson of Queensbury;
  • Angela Romano of Queensbury;
  • Gary Rounds of Queensbury;
  • Amy Scicutella of Queensbury;
  • Melissa Scotto-Lavino of Queensbury;
  • Garrett Simoneau of Queensbury;
  • Christopher Stimpson of Queensbury;
  • Robert Taft of Queensbury;
  • Brooke Taylor of Queensbury;
  • Sarah Tether of Queensbury;
  • James Tripi of Queensbury;
  • Jessica Trudeau of Queensbury;
  • Kayla Tucker of Queensbury;
  • Jeffrey Van Anden of Queensbury;
  • Ashley Vanderwarker of Queensbury;
  • Bethany Wells of Queensbury;
  • Aidan Wright of Queensbury;
  • Owen Wright of Queensbury;
  • Sydney Yung of Queensbury;
  • Robert Davis of Rock City Falls;
  • Hanna Cappiello of Salem;
  • Kelly Cole of Salem;
  • Hannah Dubay of Salem;
  • Lucy Fronhofer of Salem;
  • Abbegale Krug of Salem;
  • William Lafreniere of Salem;
  • Elias Mansmith of Salem;
  • Kelsey Myler of Salem;
  • Clara Thetford of Salem;
  • Devin Twitchell of Salem;
  • Emily VanDyk of Salem;
  • Alexis DeZalia of Schroon Lake;
  • Samuel Foote of Schroon Lake;
  • Cortney Lebel of Schroon Lake;
  • Cameron Wallace of Schroon Lake;
  • Alexis Broz of Schuylerville;
  • Alexandra Hellwig of Schuylerville;
  • Nicholas Hernandez of Schuylerville;
  • Crystal McConkey of Schuylerville;
  • Nichole Reardon of Schuylerville;
  • Walter Taras of Schuylerville;
  • Drew Viddivo of Schuylerville;
  • Jake Zdonick of Schuylerville;
  • Theresa Cantz of South Glens Falls;
  • Eren Colvett of South Glens Falls;
  • Michael Currie of South Glens Falls;
  • Morgan French of South Glens Falls;
  • Allison Gallinari of South Glens Falls;
  • Jessy Holcomb of South Glens Falls;
  • Charles Horwedel of South Glens Falls;
  • Peyton Hosner of South Glens Falls;
  • Ande Joyce Jolley of South Glens Falls;
  • McKenna LaPoint of South Glens Falls;
  • Sophia LeBrun of South Glens Falls;
  • Emily Lemery of South Glens Falls;
  • Olivia Lescault of South Glens Falls;
  • Brianna Loffler of South Glens Falls;
  • Kaitlyn McDougall of South Glens Falls;
  • Jenna McKenzie of South Glens Falls;
  • Brianna McKinney of South Glens Falls;
  • Corisa Malthouse of South Glens Falls;
  • Alisandra Myott of South Glens Falls;
  • Rebekah Simpson of South Glens Falls;
  • Jonathan Stewart of South Glens Falls;
  • Benjamin Swedberg of South Glens Falls;
  • My Tran of South Glens Falls;
  • Taylor Wells of South Glens Falls;
  • Danielle Clement of Stony Creek;
  • Emma Lomenzo of Stony Creek;
  • Lonnie Willett of Stony Creek;
  • Russell Gallo III of Ticonderoga;
  • Anthony Willett of Ticonderoga;
  • Hannah Eustis of Victory Mills;
  • Adam Allen of Warrensburg;
  • Madison Burkhardt of Warrensburg;
  • Jenna Combs of Warrensburg;
  • Joyce Jacobson-Hunt of Warrensburg;
  • Abigail Karson of Warrensburg;
  • Aiden Moulton of Warrensburg;
  • Kayla Raymond of Warrensburg;
  • Darrell White of Warrensburg;
  • Grant Gebo of Whitehall;
  • Chloe Harris of Whitehall;
  • Luke Kosby of Whitehall;
  • Johannah Lavin of Whitehall;
  • Jenna Leanza of Whitehall;
  • Rebecca Putorti of Whitehall;
  • Alyssa Swaine of Whitehall;
  • Ryan Sweeney of Whitehall;
  • Weston Troutman of Whitehall;
  • Emily Waters of Whitehall;
  • James Austin of Wilton;
  • Miles Desmarais of Wilton;
  • Suzanne Gebo of Wilton;
  • Averie Mallison of Wilton;
  • George Muller of Wilton; and
  • Mylea Regan of Wilton.
Breaking News