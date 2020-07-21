On campus: Students named to Champlain dean's list

Students named to Champlain dean's list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the Champlain College dean's list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2020 semester. Local students include:
- Nicholas Boyle of Queensbury, computer science and innovation;
- Gregory Desiato of Granville, game art and animation;
- Braeden Parenteau of Gansevoort, computer networking and cybersecurity; and
- Stuart Redmon of Glens Falls, cybersecurity.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!