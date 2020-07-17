On campus: Students make dean’s list at University at Albany

UAlbany announces spring dean’s list
ALBANY — Students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Albany for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher; students in subsequent semesters of study must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Local students include:
Natasha Arno of Fort Ann;
Noah Armitage of Whitehall;
Dylan Anderson of Gansevoort;
Corrin Baker of Granville;
Cameron Becerril of Fort Edward;
Henna Bhatti of Gansevoort;
James Billings of Queensbury;
Tristan Biviano of Gansevoort;
Sasha Blanket of Gansevoort;
Christopher Brooks of Fort Edward;
Alison Burnham of Gansevoort;
Benjamin Burke of Gansevoort;
Olivia Brownell of Eagle Bridge;
Emily Caivano of Fort Edward;
Alexandria Cartier of Greenfield Center;
Jesse Conklin of Glens Falls;
Chloe Decker of Buskirk;
Corrin Fish of Argyle;
Heather Fiacco of Greenfield Center;
Alyssa Fountaine of Hudson Falls;
Kellen Gannon of Queensbury;
Jessica Gillespie of Queensbury;
Mercedes Green of Granville;
Emily Groom of Queensbury;
Trinity Hallenbeck of South Glens Falls;
Alec Haring of Greenfield Center;
William Hinckley of Greenfield Center;
Reese Johnson of Fort Edward;
Savannah Lacourse of Ticonderoga;
Kara Laflamme of Eagle Bridge;
Ryan Law of Gansevoort;
Amanda Leili of Whitehall;
Olivia Leland of Glens Falls;
Sarah Little of Schuylerville;
Emily Lucy of Queensbury;
Evan Lovering of Queensbury;
Kaitlin Liu of Fort Edward;
Evan Macduff of Warrensburg;
Kiara Mantz of Bolton Landing;
Christopher McDonald of Schuylerville;
Kierra McCarthy of Hudson Falls;
Michaela McGivern of Glens Falls;
Anna Murphy of Gansevoort;
Nathaniel Nagle of Gansevoort;
James O’Neil of Lake Luzerne;
Julydia Ortiz of Corinth;
Josh Parker of Queensbury;
Aidan Paschal of Gansevoort;
Hannah Podwirny of Glens Falls;
Michael Raffel of Cambridge;
Alison Rimmer of South Glens Falls;
Luke Saddlemire of Gansevoort;
Sierra Rumpf of Greenfield Center;
Emily Sambrook of Gansevoort;
Ryley Scott of Warrensburg;
Ethan Snowball of Queensbury;
Justin Suppes of Greenfield Center;
Alizah Tariq of Lake George;
Delaney Theis of Queensbury;
Aaron Tomczak of Eagle Bridge;
Karen Toivonen of Greenfield Center;
Navasha Turner of Diamond Point;
Anna Watkins of Greenwich;
Courtney Wiskoski of Whitehall;
Jacob Wojtowecz of Hudson Falls;
Owen Zon of Greenfield Center; and
Rosemarie Zullo of Schuylerville.
New Paltz releases spring dean’s list
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade point average in a semester with a full-time course load. Local students include:
Logan Barber of Schuylerville;
Meghan Bell of Queensbury;
Zachary Brown of Queensbury;
Elizabeth Fordyce of Gansevoort;
Janelle Fosmire of Argyle;
Kaitlyn Gunter of Schuylerville;
Morgan Gunter of Schuylerville;
Sydney Hettrich of Gansevoort;
Ryan Hill of Queensbury;
Julia Howard of Fort Ann;
Pearl Howie of Lake Luzerne;
Sarah Kisiel of Gansevoort;
Jackquelyn MacGregor of Shushan;
Carlin McPhee of Salem;
Tyler Monroe of Wilton;
Justin Mullen of Queensbury;
Jared Nagler of Greenfield Center;
Olivia Noll of Gansevoort;
Emily O’Neil of Rexford;
Jillian Prakelt of Hudson Falls;
Jaclyn Steidle of Argyle;
Kailey Strafford of Queensbury;
Erin Underhill of Rexford;
Ericka Wadleigh of Queensbury; and
Joshua Willis of Queensbury.
Nadler makes dean’s list at Marist College
POUGHKEEPSIE — Zoee Nadler of Lake George has been named to the dean’s list at Marist College.
In order to qualify for dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.600 having completed a minimum of 12 academic credits graded on the A-F scale. In addition, students with grades of “I,” “D,” “F” or “WF” will not be named to the list.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!