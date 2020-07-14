On campus: Students graduate from St. Michael's College

Students graduate from St. Michael's
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Local students graduated May 10 from St. Michael's College in a virtual commencement ceremony. Local graduates include:
- Andrew Ryan Hennessey of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
- Reiley Nicole Adelson of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in media studies and digital arts;
- Tanner Rachel Barton of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in biology;
- Cierra Pierce of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, summa cum laude;
- Isaac John Rumpf of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in pre-pharmacy, cum laude;
- Jessica Adams of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts in sociology and anthropology, cum laude; and
- Mary Frances Hay of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts in music, magna cum laude.
Bryant University names dean’s list
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bryant University. Local students include:
- Rachel Bartholomew of Granville;
- Caitlin Bolen of Queensbury;
- Devon Bolen of Queensbury; and
- Tyler Mattison of Fort Ann.
Bartholomew makes president’s list
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Rachel Bartholomew of Granville has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bryant University.
The president's list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant's highest achievers who earn a grade point average of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.
Western New England names dean's list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Students are named to the dean's list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Local students include:
- Lukas Carrow of Queensbury, forensic chemistry;
- Reese Smith of Queensbury, civil engineering;
- Donna Montgomery of Cambridge, communication/public relations concentration;
- Logan Durr of Gansevoort, business analytics and information management;
- Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration;
- Colt Lathrop of Salem, sport management; and
- Jensen Keough of Whitehall, social work.
Students excel at Western New England
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Students are named to the president's list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Local students include:
- Kassidy Gordon of South Glens Falls, forensic chemistry;
- Francesca Della Bella of Queensbury, secondary education/English; and
- Caleb Shine of Queensbury, mechanical engineering.
Flacke graduates from Emerson College
BOSTON, Mass. — Mary Flacke of Diamond Point received a Bachelor of Arts degree in media arts production during a virtual graduation ceremony at Emerson College.
The college is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a to-be-determined date.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
