On campus: Students graduate from St. Michael's College

The president's list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant's highest achievers who earn a grade point average of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

Western New England names dean's list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Students are named to the dean's list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Local students include:

Lukas Carrow of Queensbury, forensic chemistry;

Reese Smith of Queensbury, civil engineering;

Donna Montgomery of Cambridge, communication/public relations concentration;

Logan Durr of Gansevoort, business analytics and information management;

Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration;

Colt Lathrop of Salem, sport management; and

Jensen Keough of Whitehall, social work.

Students excel at Western New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Students are named to the president's list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Local students include: