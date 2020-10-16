On campus: Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

Students graduate from St. Lawrence U

Williams elected to student government

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Assumption University Student Government Association has announced that Camryn Williams of Gansevoort has been elected to and is serving as secretary of the Class of 2022 during the 2020-21 academic year.

SGA is the governing student body on campus, representing all full-time undergraduate students. The purpose of SGA is to work with, advocate for and support students, organizations, and the greater campus community in order to enhance the student experience at Assumption. The SGA provides an opportunity for all students to contribute to the social and academic atmosphere on campus by providing them with a voice to express opinions and concerns.