On campus: Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

Students graduate from St. Lawrence U
CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August. Local graduates include:
- Isabelle Brilling of Queensbury;
- Kathleen Bruen of Glens Falls;
- Catherine Buck of Argyle;
- Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;
- Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;
- Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;
- Remi LeBlanc of Salem;
- Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;
- Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and
- Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.
Williams elected to student government
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Assumption University Student Government Association has announced that Camryn Williams of Gansevoort has been elected to and is serving as secretary of the Class of 2022 during the 2020-21 academic year.
SGA is the governing student body on campus, representing all full-time undergraduate students. The purpose of SGA is to work with, advocate for and support students, organizations, and the greater campus community in order to enhance the student experience at Assumption. The SGA provides an opportunity for all students to contribute to the social and academic atmosphere on campus by providing them with a voice to express opinions and concerns.
SGA is comprised of students elected from each class who are responsible for fundraising and planning events, while upholding the institutional by-laws.
Students named to Morrisville dean’s listMORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Shelby Allen of Corinth;
- Danielle Aubrey of Granville;
- Mackenzie Buttles of Gansevoort;
- Katharine King of Middle Grove;
- James Morrison of Shushan;
- Justine Quay of Middle Grove; and
- Hunter Regels of Gansevoort.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
