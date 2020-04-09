On campus: South High's Hodgson awarded Presidential Scholarship

Hodgson earns $15K scholarship
READING, Pa. — Naomi Hodgson of Gansevoort has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. A senior at South Glens Falls High School, Hodgson is interested in studying sociology: criminology and psychobiology in college.
Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships in the amount of $15,000 per year to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top 5 of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Phi Kappa Phi adds 10 new members
BATON ROUGE, La. — Students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. Local students include:
- Michael Rajter of South Glens Falls, University of Louisiana at Monroe;
- Brandon Ladd of Queensbury, State University of New York at Oswego;
- Hannah Hertik of Greenfield Center, State University of New York at Oswego;
- Eric Simonetti of Saratoga Springs, State University of New York at Oswego; and
- Alexander Malin of Schuylerville, State University of New York at Potsdam.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!