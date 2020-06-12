On campus: Siena College names spring dean’s list

Cronin named to president’s honor roll

BISMARCK, N.D. — Jr Cronin of Queensbury has been named to the president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester at Bismarck State College. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.

Five locals graduate from Vermont Tech

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Students have graduated from Vermont Tech after the spring 2020 semester. Local graduates include:

Rebecca Courtright of Clemons;

Alex Garrido of Whitehall;

Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall;

Charlene Parker of Whitehall; and

Mandy West of Whitehall.

Pair make dean’s list at Vermont Tech

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Students have achieved dean’s list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Vermont Tech. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:

Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall; and

Grace Hatin of Queensbury.

Mousseau graduates from The New School