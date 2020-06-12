On campus: Siena College names spring dean’s list

Siena College names spring dean’s list
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College named students to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89. Local students include:
- Justina Aiken of Glens Falls;
- Aidan Anderson of Gansevoort;
- Jennifer Arnold of Queensbury;
- Makenzie Arsenault of Victory Mills;
- Kayla Bailey of Fort Ann;
- Loren Bartholomew of Granville;
- Justin Blanchfield of Cambridge;
- Trace Bourn of Granville;
- Emma Bovair of Fort Edward;
- Haley Brehm of Gansevoort;
- Patrick Buckley of Wilton;
- Skylar Cherney of Fort Ann;
- Matthew Costello of Argyle;
- Franklin Coulter of Lake George;
- Garrett Cummings of Salem;
- Ilana Cutler of Gansevoort;
- Christine DeMarco of Porter Corners;
- Nicholas Desautels of Gansevoort;
- Abigail Donohue of South Glens Falls;
- Zaki Farah of Queensbury;
- Lindsey Fish of Gansevoort;
- Patrick Fisher of Fort Edward;
- Jacob Flower of Argyle;
- Huan Gao of Queensbury;
- Luke Geczy of Queensbury;
- Matthew Gerrain of Lake George;
- Alison Gillam of Queensbury;
- Zachary Goodsell of South Glens Falls.
- Emma Goodwin of Queensbury;
- Nyla Green of Bolton Landing;
- Kayli Hammond of Gansevoort;
- Cameron Haring of Greenfield Center;
- Cailyn Harrington of Argyle;
- Shianne Johnson of Shushan;
- Anna Kaiser of Queensbury;
- Samantha Lunt of Queensbury;
- Rachael Mann of Gansevoort;
- Carson McLenithan of Cambridge;
- Emma Montesi of Queensbury;
- Darian Moulton of Lake Luzerne;
- Kristen O’Brien of South Glens Falls;
- Mary Powers of Hudson Falls;
- Brendan Quirk of Glens Falls;
- Harrison Robbins of Granville;
- Ariella Roberts of Gansevoort;
- Regina Rosati of South Glens Falls;
- Thomas Salis of Hudson Falls;
- Colman Schliff of Queensbury;
- Cambrie Schliff of Queensbury;
- Haley Sloan of Queensbury;
- Brooke Snyder of Fort Edward;
- Jordan Waite of Greenfield Center;
- Chamisha Warnakulasuriya of Gansevoort;
- Lukas Whitehouse of Greenwich; and
- Connor Wiggins of Queensbury.
Siena College names 2020 president’s list
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College named students to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The president’s list requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Local students include:
- Hunter Agnew of Fort Ann;
- Richard Arnold of Gansevoort;
- Autumn Aubrey of Argyle;
- Brianna Blake of Glens Falls;
- Reed Boduch of Greenwich;
- Emily Boucher of Gansevoort;
- Matthew Cooper of South Glens Falls;
- Allison Derway of Queensbury;
- Emily Elder of South Glens Falls;
- Lena Farah of Queensbury;
- Kylie Fodge of Middle Grove;
- Sierra Galusha of Warrensburg;
- Savana Goering of Greenfield Center;
- Laura Hendley of Queensbury;
- Catherine Hill of Adirondack;
- Isabelle Kuzmich of Greenwich;
- Rachel Layton of Lake George;
- Jennifer LeClair of Gansevoort;
- Sarah Logan of Queensbury;
- Cassandra Martucci of Hague;
- Noah McLean of South Glens Falls;
- John Mellon of Lake George;
- Caleb Morehouse of Chestertown;
- Mariah Murray of South Glens Falls;
- Jeffery Petteys of Porter Corners;
- David Reynolds of Greenwich;
- Kayla Sweet of Warrensburg; and
- Gabrielle VanDeWater of Greenwich.
Canton announces spring dean’s list
CANTON — More than 500 students earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Canton. Students are recognized for earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. Local students include:
- Alexander Wiederhold of Fort Ann, graphic and multimedia design;
- Wayne Hayes of Queensbury, legal studies;
- Connor Tuttle of Queensbury, health and fitness promotion;
- Michael Gariepy of Salem, sports management;
- Nathan Swinton of Schuylerville, veterinary science technology; and
- Melissa McCarthy of Warrensburg, emergency management.
Canton announces president’s list
CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized more than 700 students for earning academic honors. President’s list honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average. Local students include:
- Ashley A. Fink of Corinth, criminal investigation;
- Abigale Fink of Corinth, early childhood;
- Zachary LaFave of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Taylor Walker of Glens Falls, veterinary service administration;
- Morgan L. Beldock of Greenwich, management;
- Brett Blanchard of Hudson Falls, health care management;
- Caleb Bondy of Lake Luzerne, electrical engineering technology;
- Jonathan A. Luse of Middle Grove, mechanical engineering technology;
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, graphic and multimedia design;
- Jordan I. Knapp of Queensbury, sports management;
- James Morehouse of Queensbury, graphic and multimedia design;
- Rachel M. Paige of Queensbury, nursing; and
- Adeline F. Wagner of Queensbury, health and fitness promotion.
Cronin named to president’s honor roll
BISMARCK, N.D. — Jr Cronin of Queensbury has been named to the president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester at Bismarck State College. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.
Five locals graduate from Vermont Tech
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Students have graduated from Vermont Tech after the spring 2020 semester. Local graduates include:
- Rebecca Courtright of Clemons;
- Alex Garrido of Whitehall;
- Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall;
- Charlene Parker of Whitehall; and
- Mandy West of Whitehall.
Pair make dean’s list at Vermont Tech
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Students have achieved dean’s list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Vermont Tech. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Elizabeth Gebo of Whitehall; and
- Grace Hatin of Queensbury.
Mousseau graduates from The New School
NEW YORK CITY — Sarah Abigail Mousseau of Queensbury has graduated with honors from The New School with a Bachelor of Science in media studies.
Potsdam announces spring dean’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 295 students who excelled academically in the spring 2020 semester to the college’s dean’s list. To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester. Local students include:
- Kyra Byrne of Queensbury, music;
- Ian Dingman of Glens Falls, music education;
- Wendy Jones of Lake George, speech communication;
- Caroline LaFountain of Greenfield Center, business administration;
- Frankie Mangona of Fort Edward, criminal justice studies;
- Hunter McDermott of Gansevoort, history;
- Amber Nelson of Fort Ann, theatre;
- Victoria Sidoti of Queensbury, childhood/early childhood education; and
- America Vasquez of Fort Edward, literature/writing.
Potsdam announces spring president’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 1,114 students to the president’s for the spring 2020 semester. To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Marriah Allen Pina of South Glens Falls, anthropology;
- Jordan Arnold of Corinth, criminal justice;
- Isabelle Bailey of Corinth, student-initiated interdepartmental major;
- Cristina Becerra of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Karlie Bouton of Granville, psychology;
- Joseph Bovee of Greenfield Center, exercise science;
- Kiersten Brown of Glens Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Theodore Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Sarah Bush of Fort Edward, psychology;
- Davin Butler of Queensbury, speech communication;
- Devin Caples of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Emily Corlew of Queensbury, music education;
- Jennifer DeKalb of Granville, exploratory/undeclared;
- Emily DeVoe of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Ashlie Dolphin of Argyle, literature/writing;
- Rebecca Drumm of Porter Corners, sociology;
- Trevor Dunsmore of Lake George, business administration;
- Sage Fultz of Gansevoort, English/creative writing;
- Kerr Gooden of Glens Falls, musical studies;
- Jordon Gyarmathy of Porter Corners, music education;
- Adara Hoyne of Queensbury, music education;
- Raymond Jones of Queensbury, business administration;
- Riley Keyser of Fort Edward, theatre;
- Amanda Klopp of South Glens Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Lucas Knight of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Alyssa Kramar of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Lily LaBounty of Gansevoort, art studio;
- Sarah Lueck of Corinth, music education;
- Katie Makarick of Hudson Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Alexander Malin of Schuylerville, music education;
- Samantha Markham of Hudson Falls, mathematics;
- Mariah Nissen of Warrensburg, music education;
- Cody Patnode of Hadley, criminal justice studies;
- Rachel Pietryka of Whitehall, art studio;
- Rachel Spieldenner of Lake Luzerne, psychology; and
- Lauren Wright of Glens Falls, anthropology.
SUNY Buffalo names spring dean’s list
BUFFALO — Buffalo State College recognized students who have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list. Local students include:
- Danielle Priester of Greenfield Center; and
- Mackenzie Myott of South Glens Falls.
