On campus: Roger Williams University trio make dean's list

Roger Williams trio make dean’s list
BRISTOL, R.I. — Local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester. Local students include:
- Brendan Bette of Cleverdale;
- Ashley Charnik of Gansevoort; and
- Benjamin Pelchar of Gansevoort.
SUNY Delhi awards diplomas virtually
DELHI — More than 500 students graduated from SUNY Delhi this spring. Commencement was held virtually on June 27 where certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred upon the classes of summer 2019, fall 2019, and spring 2020. Local graduates include:
- Kamryn Dyer of Gansevoort, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing;
- Lisa Daly of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in nursing;
- Verner Reed of Greenfield Center, Master of Science degree in nursing administration;
- Chelsae Gadway of Fort Ann, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in human resource management;
- Brian McKeighan of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Technology degree in construction management: design and building;
- Gregory Crawford of Queensbury, Associate in Applied Science degree in mechatronics design; and
- Sarah Huntley of South Glens Falls, Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing.
Nicolls named as College Scholar
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Eugene J. Nicolls of Hudson Falls has been named a College Scholar during the spring 2020 term at Middlebury College. To be named College Scholar is the highest recognition for academic achievement at the liberal arts institution in Vermont.
Nicolls is pursuing a major/minor in Russian, Arabic, and Chinese language, culture and government. He is currently enrolled in the eight-week Middlebury Summer Language School, studying Arabic. Nicolls is a 2017 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
Le Moyne College names top students
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named local students to its spring 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local students include:
- Daniel Bonsangue of Gansevoort, environmental studies and political science;
- Anna Kelly of Gansevoort, biology;
- Rhilynn Ogilvie of Cambridge, chemistry;
- Victoria Breslin of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Victoria DiMenna of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Maggie McShane of Greenwich, psychology;
- Drew Knapp of Glens Falls, business analytics and finance;
- Adam Bollinger of Greenfield Center, management and leadership and human resource management;
- Liam Gormley of Queensbury, management and leadership; and
- Alyssa Fitzgerald of Queensbury, nursing.
Rogan graduates and makes dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Mary Rogan of Gansevoort has graduated from Le Moyne College and has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne. Rogan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
