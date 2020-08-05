On campus: Roger Williams trio make dean's list

Rogan graduates and makes dean’s list

SYRACUSE — Mary Rogan of Gansevoort has graduated from Le Moyne College and has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne. Rogan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.