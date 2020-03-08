On campus published March 8

Hartford students make dean’s list
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — University of Hartford students have been named to the dean’s list for fall 2019. Local students include:
- Mirissa Schmeelke of Lake George; and
- Lydia Martin of Victory Mills.
Martin makes fall dean’s list
SCRANTON, Pa. — Ruth C. Martin of Greenfield Center was among more than 1,600 students named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students that have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester. Martin is a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Students make Champlain list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Mackenzie George of Glens Falls;
- Braeden Parenteau of Gansevoort; and
- Stuart Redmon of Glens Falls.
O’Brien excels in nursing program
PITTSFORD — Sarah O’Brien of Queensbury has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. O’Brien is a senior nursing major.
Students graduate from SUNY Oneonta
ONEONTA — More than 300 graduates were recognized at SUNY Oneonta’s fall commencement Dec. 8. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House. Local graduates include:
- Kathryn Molisani of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in history, cum laude;
- Anna Korniak of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in biology, cum laude; and
- Rainey Cerqua of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Ellis honored at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND — Jaynie Ellis of Lake Luzerne has been named to the dean’s list and president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be full time and have earned at least an A- in all courses. Ellis is a communications major with a concentration in journalism.
University honors dean’s list students
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University named more than 730 students to the fall 2019 dean’s list. Local students include:
- Caleb J. Shine of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Lukas J. Carrow of Queensbury, forensic chemistry;
- Donna M. Montgomery of Cambridge, communication/public relations concentration; and
- Jensen Marjorie Keough of Whitehall, BSW in social work.
Nicolls returns from semester abroad
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Eugene EJ Nicolls, a 2017 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, has recently returned from a semester abroad with Middlebury College in Irkutsk, Siberia, in the Russian Federation.
Nicolls was literally half a world away taking college courses at the local university in a city with 600,000 people. Nicolls was close to Lake Baikal, which is the oldest and highest volume freshwater lake in the world, and traveled there several times in his four months there.
Nicolls is a Russian language major, with a minor in Arabic and Chinese. He attained the standing of college scholar (3.5 and above) for the fall 2019 semester for Middlebury College. He is the son of Pattye Nicolls of Hudson Falls.
Springfield names president’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Close to 500 students named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Western New England University. Local students include:
- Kassidy Gordon of South Glens Falls, forensic chemistry;
- Francesca Della Bella of Queensbury, secondary education/English; and
- Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration.
Demko graduates from Fort Hays St.
HAYS, Kan. — Ernest Demko of Wilton is among the 921 students who earned degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall 2019 semester. Demko earned a Master of Science in instructional technology.
King honored at William Smith
GENEVA — Olivia King of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list at William Smith College for the fall 2019 semester. King will study abroad in Aix en Provence, France, in the French Riviera for the spring semester until May. She is the daughter of David and Sarah King.
Purchase College names dean’s list
PURCHASE — Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. Local students include:
- Blake Albano of Queensbury, new media;
- Jack Boggan of Cambridge, theater and performance, history;
- Makenzie Ellis of Lake Luzerne, arts management;
- Jaimie Gaskell of Greenwich, creative writing;
- Channa Goldman of Salem, creative writing;
- Alexis Kilburn of Queensbury, theater and performance;
- Nicole Laing of South Glens Falls, arts management;
- Emily Rainwater of Queensbury, arts management;
- Shyeann Rawson of Glens Falls, graphic design;
- Megan Stacey of Bolton Landing, new media, theater and performance; and
- Taylor Wood of Schuylerville, art history.
Burke makes dean’s list at SUNY CortlandCORTLAND — Kaitlin Burke of Bolton Landing was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. Burke is a speech therapy major.
Scarlotta earns Curry honors
MILTON, Mass. — Logan Scarlotta of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Curry College. To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students—those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester—must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average or higher. Scarlotta is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in accounting.
Morrisville announces dean’s list honors
MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville announced students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Kylie Alexander of Hudson Falls;
- Danielle Aubrey of Granville;
- Mackenzie Buttles of Gansevoort;
- Katharine King of Middle Grove;
- Brittney Kunen of Granville;
- James Morrison of Shushan;
- Makayla Park of Middle Grove; and
- Brooke Spiezio of Cambridge.