On campus published March 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nicolls returns from semester abroad

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Eugene EJ Nicolls, a 2017 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, has recently returned from a semester abroad with Middlebury College in Irkutsk, Siberia, in the Russian Federation.

Nicolls was literally half a world away taking college courses at the local university in a city with 600,000 people. Nicolls was close to Lake Baikal, which is the oldest and highest volume freshwater lake in the world, and traveled there several times in his four months there.

Nicolls is a Russian language major, with a minor in Arabic and Chinese. He attained the standing of college scholar (3.5 and above) for the fall 2019 semester for Middlebury College. He is the son of Pattye Nicolls of Hudson Falls.

Springfield names president’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Close to 500 students named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Western New England University. Local students include:

Kassidy Gordon of South Glens Falls, forensic chemistry;

Francesca Della Bella of Queensbury, secondary education/English; and

Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration.

Demko graduates from Fort Hays St.