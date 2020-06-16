On campus: Potsdam announces spring president’s list

Potsdam announces spring president’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 1,114 students to the president’s for the spring 2020 semester. To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Marriah Allen Pina of South Glens Falls, anthropology;
- Jordan Arnold of Corinth, criminal justice;
- Isabelle Bailey of Corinth, student-initiated interdepartmental major;
- Cristina Becerra of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Karlie Bouton of Granville, psychology;
- Joseph Bovee of Greenfield Center, exercise science;
- Kiersten Brown of Glens Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Theodore Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Sarah Bush of Fort Edward, psychology;
- Davin Butler of Queensbury, speech communication;
- Devin Caples of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Emily Corlew of Queensbury, music education;
- Jennifer DeKalb of Granville, exploratory/undeclared;
- Emily DeVoe of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Ashlie Dolphin of Argyle, literature/writing;
- Rebecca Drumm of Porter Corners, sociology;
- Trevor Dunsmore of Lake George, business administration;
- Sage Fultz of Gansevoort, English/creative writing;
- Kerr Gooden of Glens Falls, musical studies;
- Jordon Gyarmathy of Porter Corners, music education;
- Adara Hoyne of Queensbury, music education;
- Raymond Jones of Queensbury, business administration;
- Riley Keyser of Fort Edward, theatre;
- Amanda Klopp of South Glens Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Lucas Knight of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Alyssa Kramar of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Lily LaBounty of Gansevoort, art studio;
- Sarah Lueck of Corinth, music education;
- Katie Makarick of Hudson Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Alexander Malin of Schuylerville, music education;
- Samantha Markham of Hudson Falls, mathematics;
- Mariah Nissen of Warrensburg, music education;
- Cody Patnode of Hadley, criminal justice studies;
- Rachel Pietryka of Whitehall, art studio;
- Rachel Spieldenner of Lake Luzerne, psychology; and
- Lauren Wright of Glens Falls, anthropology.
SUNY Buffalo names spring dean’s list
BUFFALO — Buffalo State College recognized students who have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list. Local students include:
- Danielle Priester of Greenfield Center; and
- Mackenzie Myott of South Glens Falls.
Seamans makes list at SUNY Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Abigail Seamans of Diamond Point was named to SUNY Plattsburgh's dean's list for spring 2020.
This semester’s dean’s list required a minimum of six credits taken for a standard letter grade for full time students. Part-time, matriculated students are also eligible for the dean’s list after accruing 12 credit hours consecutively and achieving a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Oneonta students make dean’s list
ONEONTA — A total of 1,834 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean's list honors for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Matelyn Benway of Queensbury, childhood education (1-6);
- Ashley Benz of Warrensburg, psychology;
- Mariah Buser of South Glens Falls, fashion and textiles;
- Madison Capozucca of South Glens Falls, early child/childhood education;
- Sara Cardinuto of Gansevoort, business economics;
- Jessica Cerasia of Middle Grove, early childhood/childhood ed (B-6);
- Catherine Claps of Schuylerville, internationals relations and French;
- Sydney Clark of Gansevoort, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Sean D'Annibale of Gansevoort, criminal justice;
- Aidan Davies of Gansevoort, communication studies;
- Johnathon Dennett of Queensbury, business economics;
- Ian Devlin of Lake George, environmental sustainability,
- Emily Discenza of Queensbury, fashion and textiles;
- Kristen Duscher of Wilton, biology;
- Olivia Fraser of Queensbury, psychology;
- Alex Harran of Greenfield Center, business economics;
- Deanna Hayes of Queensbury, professional accounting;
- Ciara Karanikas of Queensbury, business economics;
- Katelyn Komarony of Greenwich, psychology;
- Coleman Leland of Glens Falls, biology;
- Hannah Lonergan of Glens Falls, English;
- Kyle Mcmahon of Schuylerville, media studies;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners, English;
- Kevin Middleton of South Glens Falls, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Deanna Moss of Gansevoort, fashion and textiles;
- Rebecca Norton of Queensbury, psychology;
- Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort, geology;
- Joseph Rodriguez of Queensbury, business economics;
- Haley Rumpf of Greenfield Center, adolescence ed: social studies;
- Abigail Siver of Queensbury, digital and studio art;
- Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Kristin Van Anden of Queensbury, professional accounting;
- Brendan Wick of Lake George, environmental sustainability;
- Elana Willman of Gansevoort, early child/childhood ed (B-6); and
- Noah Yandow of Gansevoort, mass communications.
Students placed on Oneonta provost's list
ONEONTA — A total of 388 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost's list honors for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the provost's list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Gillian Canavan of Queensbury, English;
- Brandi Deckert of Queensbury, undeclared major;
- Kasey Gorton of Queensbury, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Sarena Hall of Queensbury, psychology;
- Emily Jackson of Corinth, childhood education (1-6);
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort, political science and communications;
- Kes Otto of Gansevoort, digital and studio art;
- Jordan Palmer of Gansevoort, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort, biology;
- Casey Renner of Schuylerville, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, sociology;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth, biology;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge, psychology geography; and
- Kayla Zdonick of Schuylerville, childhood education (1-6).
HVCC announces spring dean's list
TROY — Nearly 1,000 students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Hudson Valley Community College. The dean's list recognizes those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of 3.00 to less than 3.50 and who received no grade of "D," "F," "I," "Z," or "W" on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include:
- Ryan Mattison of Argyle, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Noah Clifford of Cambridge, individual studies;
- Shanna Clark of Fort Edward, individual studies;
- Aaron Radliff of Fort Edward, non-matriculated;
- Dalton Shufelt of Gansevoort, liberal arts and sciences: adolescent education;
- Nicholas Thomas of Granville, overhead electric line worker;
- Richard Bussing of Greenfield Center, administrative information management and technology;
- Clifford Jones of Greenfield Center, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Ian O'Connor of Greenfield Center, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Ena Ashdown of Greenwich, nursing;
- Joseph Beck of Greenwich, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Joshua James of Greenwich, business-business administration;
- Immanuel Manera of Greenwich, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jonathan Steffen of Greenwich, civil engineering technology;
- Obadiah Steffen of Greenwich, environmental science;
- Samantha Holmberg of Hague, criminal justice;
- Nyah Lamarre Blanc of Middle Grove, non-matriculated;
- Jay Goodspeed of North Creek, business administration;
- Cole Mars of Putnam Station, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jeremy DeLor of Queensbury, construction;
- Zachary Ennello of Queensbury, business-business administration;
- Lynsey Hughes of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Emily Morgan of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury, civil engineering technology;
- Melissa Shipley of Queensbury, mortuary science;
- Lily Welfel of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Jason Greenwood of Schuylerville, liberal arts and sciences: math and science;
- Charles Bascue of South Glens Falls, respiratory care;
- Genci Ismailaj of South Glens Falls, individual studies;
- Adrian Trollip of South Glens Falls, advanced manufacturing technology; and
- Hannah Risley of Wilton, individual studies.
HVCC announces its spring president’s list
TROY — More than 1,800 students were named to the spring 2020 president's list at Hudson Valley Community College. The president's list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of "D," "F," "I," "Z," or "W" on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include:
- Leah Siska of Schuylerville, dental hygiene;
- Lauren Tyler of Hudson Falls, dental hygiene;
- Melissa Auffredou of Queensbury, non-matriculated;
- Nichole Jeffreys of Schuylerville, early childhood administration;
- Logan LaPoint of South Glens Falls, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Kenneth Hay of Middle Grove, non-matriculated;
- Jake Sicard of Middle Grove, non-matriculated;
- Logan Steele of Victory Mills, non-matriculated;
- Lucas Welch of Schuylerville, accounting;
- Scarlett Campbell of Cambridge, non-matriculated;
- Logan Bashaw of Cambridge, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences;
- Zion Sherin of Greenwich, business-business administration;
- Alyssa Salino of Porter Corners, polysomnography;
- Morgan Williams of Hampton, electrical construction and maintenance;
- James Cain of Greenwich, digital media;
- Madeline Clifton of Cambridge, electrical technology: semiconductor manufacturing technology;
- Kurt Dachtler of Gansevoort, criminal justice;
- Daniel LeClair of Salem, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Katie Morehouse of Hudson Falls, mortuary science;
- Spencer VanEpps of Queensbury, environmental science;
- Jeffrey Wood of Schuylerville, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Colton Weatherwax of Gansevoort, non-matriculated;
- Grafton Derryberry of Queensbury, polysomnography;
- Hosanna Davis of Cambridge, early childhood;
- Jenna Deyoe of Greenfield Center, individual studies;
- Gillian Strothenke of Greenfield Center, architectural technology;
- Mackenzie Moy of Greenwich, business-business administration;
- Dalton Reynolds of Corinth, construction technology-building construction;
- Anthony Guy of Middle Grove, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Craig Granger of Putnam Station, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Dylan Dunkle of Gansevoort, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Jeremy Elder of South Glens Falls, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Nikita Purner of Queensbury, human services;
- Nathan Dessaint of Argyle, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Hannah Bascue of Whitehall, individual studies;
- Brenden Holcomb of Cambridge, physical education studies;
- Bryan Zwijacz of Porter Corners, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Kristin Irish of Greenwich, mortuary science;
- Andrew Facin of Argyle, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Talha Bajwa of Lake George, exercise science;
- Valerie Bowden of Greenwich, individual studies;
- Jonna Kobylar of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Scott Ryan of Putnam Station, exercise science;
- Cory Thayer of Gansevoort, human services;
- Robert Mancini of Gansevoort, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Amber Cary-Lewis of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Isaac Ashdown of Greenwich, electrical engineering technology-electronics;
- Zachary Ashdown of Schuylerville, computer information systems;
- Jacob Benson of Granville, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Emma Brophy of Greenwich, individual studies;
- Bradley Burch of Granville, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Justin Cornell of Greenfield Center, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Tanner DeMarsh of Lake Luzerne, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Josette Dell of Hudson Falls, surgical technology;
- Mary Gallaway of Greenwich, individual studies;
- Andrea Howard of S Glens Falls, individual studies;
- Michael LaPointe of Queensbury, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Kylee Masse of Greenwich, criminal justice;
- Tyler Mclaughlin of Whitehall, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Annemarie Monger of Granville, accounting;
- Stuyvesant Morris of Queensbury, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Brian Nitsche of Greenfield Center, automotive technical services;
- Brianna Prunty of Hudson Falls, dental assisting;
- Morgan Rivette of Glens Falls, nursing;
- Logan Simms of Greenwich, business-business administration;
- Jared Thivierge of Schuylerville, overhead electric line worker;
- Jason Welch of Gansevoort, electrical engineering technology-electronics;
- Katelyn Woodruff of Fort Edward, early childhood;
- Mathew Youmans of Gansevoort, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Amanda LoBue of Cossayuna, Samaritan Hospital nursing;
- Diana Markham of Glens Falls, health information management and technology;
- Elias Jordan of Greenwich, criminal justice;
- Amy Goldberg of Glens Falls, chemical dependency counseling;
- Emily Sutton of Greenfield Cente, non-matriculated;
- Luke Pemrick of Greenwich, non-matriculated; and
- Dana Ordway of North Creek, non-matriculated.
