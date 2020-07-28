You have permission to edit this article.
On campus: NCCC announces honor students
On campus: NCCC announces honor students

NCCC announces honor students

SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College has named its president’s list and vice president’s list honors students for the spring 2020 semester. 

Two types of academic honors are awarded each semester to matriculated students having completed 12 or more credits per semester in courses graded on the A-F system, numbered 100 or above, with appropriate grade point averages.

The president’s list recognizes those students who have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better. Students whose grade point average is between 3.25 and 3.49 are recognized by inclusion on the vice president’s list.

To be considered for either, students must have no incomplete grades for the semester. Local students on the president’s list include:

  • Elizabeth A. Graves of Pottersville;
  • Joseph T. LaPeter of Ticonderoga;
  • Ashely M. Lovely of Granville; and
  • Marissa N. Sours of Ticonderoga.

Local students on the vice president’s list include:

  • Kendra N. Capone of Gansevoort;
  • Jessica N. Harris of Glen Burnie; and
  • Hannah Riper of Ticonderoga.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

