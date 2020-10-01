On campus: Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis

Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis
DURANGO, Colo. — Filip Matyjaszczyk of Diamond Point has been named to Fort Lewis College's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
Matyjaszczyk's major is exercise physiology.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!