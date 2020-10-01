 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On campus: Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis
0 comments

On campus: Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis

DURANGO, Colo. — Filip Matyjaszczyk of Diamond Point has been named to Fort Lewis College's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Matyjaszczyk's major is exercise physiology.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News