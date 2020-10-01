On campus: Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis

Matyjaszczyk named to dean's list at Fort Lewis

DURANGO, Colo. — Filip Matyjaszczyk of Diamond Point has been named to Fort Lewis College's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.