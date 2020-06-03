On campus: Local students graduate from Clarkson University

Students graduate from Clarkson U
POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded more than 800 degrees to students this spring. Although the current government directives made Clarkson’s usual May commencement celebrations in Potsdam not possible, the university’s current plan is to hold on-campus commencement ceremonies on Aug. 15.
Local graduates include:
- Kyle Joseph Frank of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Matt James Higgins of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in biology, chemistry minor;
- Mackenzie Elizabeth Madison of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in psychology, biology minor;
- Jacob Adam Wood of Argyle, Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Jacqueline Rose O’Donnell of Bolton Landing, Master of Arts in teaching;
- Keira Elizabeth Cole of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering;
- Brandylyn Rousseau of Gansevoort, Master of Science degree in engineering management;
- Nicholas Marsh Barden of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in political science, business minor, law studies minor;
- Megan Elizabeth DeRidder of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering minor;
- Elyse Danielle Green of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mathematics, business minor, biology minor;
- Jacob William Kerr of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in electrical engineering;
- Ryan James Buser of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Jonathan Peter Bottisti of Gansevoort, Master of Science degree in engineering management;
- Steven Todd Bennett of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering;
- Alec Riley O’Hara of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Rachel Colby Martin of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering;
- Michael Stephen Kloss of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering;
- Andrew J. All of Greenfield Center, Master of Science degree in civil and environmental engineering;
- Erika Stephanie Abrantes of Lake George, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in biomolecular science;
- Stoan Daniel Bush of Pottersville, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Tyler Timothy Toolan of Warrensburg, Bachelor of Science degree in innovation and entrepreneurship, project management minor; and
- Anna Nicole Alford of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in chemical engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering minor.
White of Glens Falls gets master’s degree
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Jonathan White of Glens Falls graduated with a Master of Science in kinesiology from the University of North Georgia in spring 2020. Commencement ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website May 8.
