On campus: Hudson Valley Community College announces graduates

HVCC announces 2020 graduates
TROY — Students recently completed the requirements for graduation for their academic degree or certificate programs at Hudson Valley Community College. The college’s Class of 2020, which also includes students who completed their degree requirements in fall 2019, encompasses students from around the Capital Region and around the world, graduating from more than 80 degree or certificate programs. Local graduates include:
- Daniella Licari of Lake Luzerne, business administration;
- Leah Siska of Schuylerville, dental hygiene;
- Lauren Tyler of Hudson Falls, dental hygiene;
- Tatum Wilkson of Schuylerville, business administration;
- Noah Middleton of Queensbury, clean energy management;
- Weslee Pennington of Schuylerville, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Andrew Maglione of Schuylerville, business administration;
- Logan LaPoint of Gansevoort, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Logan Bashaw of Cambridge, liberal arts and sciences-humanities and social sciences;
- Nathaniel Zink of Rock City Falls, computer information systems;
- Zion Sherin of Greenwich, business administration;
- Alyssa Salino of Porter Corners, polysomnography;
- James Cain of Greenwich, liberal arts and sciences-humanities and social sciences;
- Madeline Clifton of Cambridge, electrical technology: semiconductor manufacturing technology;
- Kurt Dachtler of Gansevoort, criminal justice;
- Alysha Gilliland of Cambridge, business administration;
- Alison Klocek of Queensbury, nursing;
- Daniel LeClair of Salem, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Katie Morehouse of Hudson Falls, mortuary science;
- Michael Raffel of Cambridge, computer information systems;
- Spencer VanEpps of Queensbury, environmental science;
- Lucas Winchester of Cambridge, physical education studies;
- Jeffrey Wood of Schuylerville, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Grafton Derryberry of Queensbury, polysomnography;
- Hosanna Davis of Cambridge, early childhood;
- Adrian Trollip of South Glens Falls, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Gillian Strothenke of Greenfield Center, architectural technology;
- Owen Snowball of Queensbury, automotive technical services;
- Zachary Ennello of Queensbury, business administration;
- Joshua James of Greenwich, business administration;
- Mackenzie Moy of Greenwich, business administration;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury, civil engineering technology;
- Jeremy DeLor of Queensbury, construction;
- Kourtney Keenan of Queensbury, criminal justice;
- Immanuel Manera of Greenwich, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Anthony Guy of Middle Grove, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Craig Granger of Putnam Station, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Robert Carr of Greenwich, engineering science;
- Dylan Dunkle of Gansevoort, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Jeremy Elder of South Glens Falls, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services; Nikita Purner of Queensbury, human services;
- Kyle Byrne of Cambridge, mechanical engineering technology;
- Ena Ashdown of Greenwich, nursing;
- Peyton Cornell of Fort Edward, surgical technology;
- Christina Gumuka of Queensbury, surgical technology;
- Bryan Zwijacz of Porter Corners, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jonna Kobylar of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Clifford Jones of Greenfield Center, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Amber Cary-Lewis of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Spencer Cornell of Greenfield Center, construction;
- Brianna Prunty of Hudson Falls, dental assisting; and
- Jessica Hickam of Gansevoort, nursing.
Murray earns degree from Clark University
WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah I. Murray, of Gansevoort, received a degree from Clark University on May 24. Murray graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history.
Hamlen of Glens Falls earns master’s degree
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Erin E. Hamlen, of Glens Falls, has earned her master’s degree in higher education from Merrimack College. Hamlen resides in Hampton, New Hampshire, with her husband Tim Hamlen (formerly of Glens Falls), son Brody, and daughter Alli.
A 1989 graduate of Glens Falls High School, Hamlen earned her bachelor’s degree in 1993 from the University of New Hampshire, where she subsequently served for 10 years on the UNH women’s ice hockey coaching staff.
A member of the USA Women’s national team for eight years, Hamlen is currently is entering her seventh year as head coach of the Merrimack College women’s ice hockey team.
She is the daughter of Peter and Joan Whitten of Queensbury.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!