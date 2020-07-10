On campus: Hudson Valley Community College announces graduates

Murray earns degree from Clark University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah I. Murray, of Gansevoort, received a degree from Clark University on May 24. Murray graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Hamlen of Glens Falls earns master’s degree

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Erin E. Hamlen, of Glens Falls, has earned her master’s degree in higher education from Merrimack College. Hamlen resides in Hampton, New Hampshire, with her husband Tim Hamlen (formerly of Glens Falls), son Brody, and daughter Alli.

A 1989 graduate of Glens Falls High School, Hamlen earned her bachelor’s degree in 1993 from the University of New Hampshire, where she subsequently served for 10 years on the UNH women’s ice hockey coaching staff.

A member of the USA Women’s national team for eight years, Hamlen is currently is entering her seventh year as head coach of the Merrimack College women’s ice hockey team.

She is the daughter of Peter and Joan Whitten of Queensbury.

