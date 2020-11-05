 Skip to main content
On campus: Hood is on emergency medical team
CLINTON — Cameron Hood of Queensbury is serving as an emergency medical technician at Hamilton College this year.

The Hamilton College Emergency Medical Service is a state certified agency that is made up of 24 student EMTs who provide 24-hour emergency service to the campus community during the academic year.

Hamilton's EMTs each volunteer 30-40 hours a week, during which time they are on call to assist anyone needing medical attention. On average, the EMTs respond to 50-60 medical emergencies on campus each semester.

Hood, a sophomore, is a graduate of Lake George Central School.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

