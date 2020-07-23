On campus: Hofstra University names dean's list

Hofstra University names dean’s list
HEMPSTEAD — Hofstra University students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement.
Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list.
Local students include:
- Julia Dickinson-Frevola of Lake George; and
- Rachel Farina of Wilton.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
