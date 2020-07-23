On campus: Hofstra University names dean's list

Hofstra University names dean’s list

HEMPSTEAD — Hofstra University students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement.

Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list.

Local students include:

Julia Dickinson-Frevola of Lake George; and

Rachel Farina of Wilton.

