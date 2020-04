McGivern excels at UAlbany

ALBANY — Michaela McGivern of Glens Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during their first semester; students in subsequent semesters of study must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.