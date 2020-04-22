On campus: Colgate students excel academically

Colgate students excel academically
HAMILTON — Students have been given the dean’s award for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester at Colgate University. Qualifying students received a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade. Local students include:
- Anne Getz of Greenfield Center;
- Sena McLaughlin of Hudson Falls; and
- Nicholas Holmes of Salem.
Elmira names 2020 winter dean’s list
ELMIRA — Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the winter 2020 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Local students include:
- Caroline Gillam of Queensbury;
- Adam Horey of Greenwich; and
- Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls.
Reuter receives sociology award
ONEONTA — Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville was one of 10 SUNY Oneonta students recognized with an achievement award from SUNY Oneonta’s Sociology Department. Reuter, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in sociology, received the AAA in Sociology award.
Bruske named to fall 2019 dean’s list
EMORY, Va. — Leila Bruske of Cambridge has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Emory & Henry College. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.
