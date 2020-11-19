On campus: Cambridge student earns national award

Crumb wins Hamilton Society award
WORCESTER, Mass. — Evan Crumb of Cambridge has earned a national award for his contributions to the College of the Holy Cross' Alexander Hamilton Society, a nonprofit, non-partisan student organization committed to principled U.S. leadership in global affairs and educating upcoming leaders about America's role in the world.
Alexander Hamilton Society is the only foreign policy-based club on the Holy Cross campus. As part of a national organization, the club hosts events that bring high profile speakers to campus, including top government officials and scholars who discuss foreign policy and national security issues.
Crumb is majoring in history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!