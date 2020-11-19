 Skip to main content
On campus: Cambridge student earns national award
On campus: Cambridge student earns national award

Crumb wins Hamilton Society award

WORCESTER, Mass. — Evan Crumb of Cambridge has earned a national award for his contributions to the College of the Holy Cross' Alexander Hamilton Society, a nonprofit, non-partisan student organization committed to principled U.S. leadership in global affairs and educating upcoming leaders about America's role in the world.

Alexander Hamilton Society is the only foreign policy-based club on the Holy Cross campus. As part of a national organization, the club hosts events that bring high profile speakers to campus, including top government officials and scholars who discuss foreign policy and national security issues.

Crumb is majoring in history.

