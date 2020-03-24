In the Military
0 comments

In the Military

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
In the Military
Courtesy photo

Army National Guard soldiers promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. Local soldiers include:

  • Nashayla Burch of Granville, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant;
  • Robert Devino of Hudson Falls, assigned to the Company B, Recruiting and Retention, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant;
  • Joseph Green of Saratoga Springs, assigned to the Company D, 3-142nd Aviation, received a promotion to the rank of private first class;
  • Gunther Mccarthy of Saratoga Springs, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist.
  • Jason Kratzer of Cambridge, assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, received a promotion to the rank of major; and
  • Jamal Moeller of Rock City Falls, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of major.
0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hometown

On campus

Local students make the grade at colleges across the nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News