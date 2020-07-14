In the military: New York Guard members receive promotions

New York Guard members receive promotions

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced recent promotions for members of the New York Guard state defense force for their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of New York State's Military Forces.

Local soldiers include:

Gary Ferris from Glens Falls, serving with the 10th Area Command, received a promotion to the rank of 1st lieutenant during unit training events in April 2020; and

Fred Ehren from Chestertown, serving with the 244th Medical Group, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant 1st class during unit training events in April 2020.

The New York Guard is a force of uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard. Members of the New York Guard have been involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.

Unlike members of the New York National Guard, New York Guard members do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state.