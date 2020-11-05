In the military: National Guard soldiers promoted

National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Local soldiers include:
- Tyler Derush of Fort Edward, assigned to the Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 13;
- Jason Hart of Granville, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 10;
- Julius Hunter of Queensbury, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 28;
- Jared Nix of Fort Edward, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Sept. 13;
- Jacob Nix of Granville, assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Aug. 14;
- Andrew Opitz of Lake George, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Aug. 31;
- Zachary Papa of Fort Edward, assigned to the Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 13;
- Dylan Schrammel of Gansevoort, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Sept. 12;
- Jaquan Smith of Queensbury, assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class on Aug. 29; and
- Paul Wood of Schuylerville, assigned to the Company G, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private on Aug. 12.
In the Military is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
