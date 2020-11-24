In the military: National Guard recognizes COVID-19 responders

National Guard recognizes COVID-19 responders
LATHAM — New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Lefton, commander of the state's COVID-19 response force, recognized members of the task force for excellence during the past seven months of duties during ceremonies held in the Capital Region and Central New York on Nov. 11-12.
- Pfc. Delbert Clemente of Stony Creek received a commander's challenge coin for exemplary service with the COVID-19 task force response efforts. Clemente is normally assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters and has supported the Task Force COVID missions at the COVID-19 response task force staff.
- Sgt. Maj. Timothy Casey of Granville received a commander's challenge coin for exemplary service with the COVID-19 task force response efforts. Casey is normally assigned to the Joint Force headquarters and has supported the Task Force COVID missions at the COVID-19 response task force staff.
Soldiers and airmen continue to help staff 15 COVID-19 drive-in test sites across the state from Long Island to Buffalo. As of Nov. 20, personnel helped administer 802,000 tests at those locations.
New York National Guard personnel are also working to help state emergency and department of health personnel conduct logistics and warehouse operations at warehouse facilities located across New York.
Another enduring mission is the assembly of COVID-19 test kits in support of the New York State Department of Health. Guard Soldiers and airmen have assembled 4,390,000 COVID-19 test kits for distribution across the state.
On Oct. 17, New York National Guard Soldiers and airmen picked up a new mission; assisting the Department of Health in screening travelers entering New York at state airports.
Personnel will replace Department of Health employees who have been collecting travel advisory forms. Troops assisted with the collection of 437,500 travel advisory health forms at seven state airports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!