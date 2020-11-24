In the military: National Guard recognizes COVID-19 responders

National Guard recognizes COVID-19 responders

LATHAM — New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Lefton, commander of the state's COVID-19 response force, recognized members of the task force for excellence during the past seven months of duties during ceremonies held in the Capital Region and Central New York on Nov. 11-12.

Pfc. Delbert Clemente of Stony Creek received a commander's challenge coin for exemplary service with the COVID-19 task force response efforts. Clemente is normally assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters and has supported the Task Force COVID missions at the COVID-19 response task force staff.

Sgt. Maj. Timothy Casey of Granville received a commander's challenge coin for exemplary service with the COVID-19 task force response efforts. Casey is normally assigned to the Joint Force headquarters and has supported the Task Force COVID missions at the COVID-19 response task force staff.

Soldiers and airmen continue to help staff 15 COVID-19 drive-in test sites across the state from Long Island to Buffalo. As of Nov. 20, personnel helped administer 802,000 tests at those locations.