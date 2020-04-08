IN THE MILITARY: Guard promotes four from region
0 comments
In the military

IN THE MILITARY: Guard promotes four from region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

National Guard soldiers promoted

LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, has announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Local soldiers include:

  • Jean Kratzer of Cambridge, assigned to the Headquarters & Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, who received a promotion to the rank of major;
  • Joseph Moeller of Rock City Falls, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division, who received a promotion to the rank of major;
  • Gary Burch of Granville, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, who received a promotion to the rank of sergeant; and
  • Samuel Devino of Hudson Falls, assigned to Company B, Recruiting & Retention, who received a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News