IN THE MILITARY: Guard promotes four from region

National Guard soldiers promoted
LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, has announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Local soldiers include:
- Jean Kratzer of Cambridge, assigned to the Headquarters & Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, who received a promotion to the rank of major;
- Joseph Moeller of Rock City Falls, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Infantry Division, who received a promotion to the rank of major;
- Gary Burch of Granville, assigned to the 206th Military Police Company, who received a promotion to the rank of sergeant; and
- Samuel Devino of Hudson Falls, assigned to Company B, Recruiting & Retention, who received a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
