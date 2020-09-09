This will be an in-person presentation at the Hadley Park Pavilion, with all current CDC and state guidelines followed. Masks and social distancing are required.

Picnic tables in the pavilion will be available for seating, or bring a chair. If there is inclement weather, the event will be postponed. For more information, call 518-769-2616.

SGF church to host drive-thru dinner

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host its first dinner of the season from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at 15 Maplewood Parkway.

This dinner will be a drive-thru pick-up dinner. Dinners will be bagged and delivered to cars. The full meal will include homemade chocolate chip cookies. Pre-orders will be taken. Dinners cost $12. Delivery is also available.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0