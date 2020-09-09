Chicken barbecue planned in Hadley
HADLEY — VFW Post No. 5836 will host a chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Rockwell Street.
Dinners are take-out only. Meals cost $10. Pick-up at side door only. Masks are required.
Call ahead to reserve a meal at 518-696-5890. Leave name, phone number, number of dinners and pickup time.
Church will host rummage, bake sale
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church is hosting a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1089 Rock City Road. There will be clothes, books, household items and more. No donations needed. There will also be an array of homemade baked goods. For questions, call Marcy at 518-867-1027.
Historical Society to host archaeology presentation
HADLEY — The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society will host a presentation by Charles Vandrei, a state Department of Environmental Conservation Historic Preservation officer in the Division of Lands and Forests, at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Sam Smead Pavilion Park, corner of Stony Creek Road and Maple Street.
Vandrei will present a PowerPoint overview of New York state archaeology research, includiing pre-European contact temporary fishing villages, 20th-century Cold War installations, Native American underwater sites and historic shipwrecks.
This will be an in-person presentation at the Hadley Park Pavilion, with all current CDC and state guidelines followed. Masks and social distancing are required.
Picnic tables in the pavilion will be available for seating, or bring a chair. If there is inclement weather, the event will be postponed. For more information, call 518-769-2616.
SGF church to host drive-thru dinner
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host its first dinner of the season from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at 15 Maplewood Parkway.
This dinner will be a drive-thru pick-up dinner. Dinners will be bagged and delivered to cars. The full meal will include homemade chocolate chip cookies. Pre-orders will be taken. Dinners cost $12. Delivery is also available.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
