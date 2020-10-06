To complement the producer showcase and help its vendors be prepared, organizers are also offering a training webinar at 11 a.m. Thursday to help vendors of the virtual food show, as well as any other company, learn how to pitch their product in a virtual business-to-business environment. Topics included in this one-hour online session will include using virtual platforms, telling your company’s story, and how to make you and your products look good on the computer screen. Registration is free, but required at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.

The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase will utilize Webex, an interactive video-conferencing platform that will enable vendors to present their product and tell the story of their company in a virtual format. Buyers and vendors will have the ability to communicate via a chat feature immediately following each presentation to discuss pricing or offer additional information.

In addition to the virtual presentations, both buyers and vendors will receive an electronic directory of all participants before the event, so that they can be prepared and follow along easily during this fast-paced virtual food show.