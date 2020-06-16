'Bump' gets one last Memorial Day parade
HUDSON FALLS — Rowena Robbins received a surprise Memorial Day parade just a few weeks before she passed away June 4 at the age of 76 after a short battle with cancer. Memorial Day was always an important holiday to Robbins, lovingly known as “Bump.”
Rowena's daughter pulled together a private Memorial Day parade for her in just two days and about 100 people, 60 cars and trucks, and a few big rigs decorated in red, white and blue drove by her home.
Robbins was overcome with emotion as the parade made its way down Vaughn Road. She was moved to tears as she saw family members such as her sister, Naomi, and other family members, along with friends whom she hadn't seen in a long time due to her age, illness and quarantine.
Folklore talk to uncover espionage and murder
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park will present “Folklore, Heritage, Mysteries … and a Little Bit of Historical Gossip,” at 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The talk will be presented by Hudson Crossing Park’s local history expert Mike Bielkiewicz and will focus on historical events in Saratoga and Washington counties, including the Greenwich, Easton, Schuylerville and Northumberland areas — everything from local commercial espionage and murder to canal history.
The event is sponsored by Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Access the Zoom videoconference on Thursday by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88903843395. The meeting ID number is: 889 0384 3395. You can also dial in using the number: 1 929 205 6099.
For more information, email info@hudsoncrossingpark.org or visit the park’s website at www.hudsoncrossingpark.org
Wild edibles webinar series to be presented
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer the first of three free webinars on wild edibles from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The next two webinars will be June 25 and July 2.
The webinars will teach how to confidently identify wild edibles as well as what parts of the plants are safely edible, when they should be harvested, and how they can be prepared.
Registration link is: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcuyqrj8jHNIJ8Fw1ZkBwySPuxDBf_WH4
For more information about wild edibles classes, or to sign up for this specific class, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291, or for more information about the webinars, email mem467@cornell.edu.
Cornell Coop offering free financial coaching
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County offers free one-to-one financial coaching to help provide residents with the resources needed to make sound financial decisions. The service is free and confidential.
Participants can receive resources to help them identify assets and liabilities, track income and expenses, determine values and set financial goals, create a household spending plan, manage credit and debt, identify ways to decrease spending, and identify options to increase income. CCE can only offer financial information, not financial advice.
Those interested should contact CCE by phone or email to set up an appointment. All inquiries and information exchanged is deemed confidential. Once an appointment is set, participants will receive an information packet by mail.
All meetings at this time are held via teleconference or Zoom, depending on the participant’s technology capabilities. The first session is roughly an hour long and geared at gathering information. After the first session, targeted resources and a spending plan tailored to the participant can be provided. The free services can last as long as the participant chooses, however there is a two session minimum.
To schedule an appointment or to inquire more information, call CCE Washington County at 518-746-2560 or email Linda Law-Saunders at lsl64@cornell.edu.
Opera Saratoga gets Fairgame Arts Grant
SCHENECTADY — The Lake George Opera Festival Association, Inc., also known as Opera Saratoga, has received a $5,000 Fairgame Arts Grant from the Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame.
The coalition, a group of a dozen performing arts centers, was created in partnership with the casinos specifically to foster economic cooperation amongst the entities. Through its community commitment, the coalition created Fairgame Arts Grants, to fund programs to support organizations in the associated regions.
A total of 85 applications were received statewide, with 44 being awarded in 17 counties, amounting to $138,800.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung.
