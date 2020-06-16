× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

'Bump' gets one last Memorial Day parade

HUDSON FALLS — Rowena Robbins received a surprise Memorial Day parade just a few weeks before she passed away June 4 at the age of 76 after a short battle with cancer. Memorial Day was always an important holiday to Robbins, lovingly known as “Bump.”

Rowena's daughter pulled together a private Memorial Day parade for her in just two days and about 100 people, 60 cars and trucks, and a few big rigs decorated in red, white and blue drove by her home.

Robbins was overcome with emotion as the parade made its way down Vaughn Road. She was moved to tears as she saw family members such as her sister, Naomi, and other family members, along with friends whom she hadn't seen in a long time due to her age, illness and quarantine.

