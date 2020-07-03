Bolton Free Library to start soft opening
BOLTON — The Bolton Free Library will start a soft opening from Tuesday to July 11. The library’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Face masks are required. If someone is unable to physically wear a mask, the library will bring materials out by calling 518-644-2233. All library materials must be returned in the book drop. Do not bring materials inside. Materials must be quarantined for 72 hours.
There is a sanitizing station inside to the left of the front door. All visitors must sanitize their hands, and sign the log. Social distancing must be practiced at all times. Only 15 people will be allowed in the library at one time. The restroom is not available to the public.
Art in Public Places hosts online show
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Arts’ Art in Public Places online show features works by 11 Saratoga Arts’ member artists. All 11 shows are now viewable at saratoga-arts.org. All the artwork is for sale.
The majority of the Art in Public Places locations remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To purchase artwork, contact Rebecca Zeh, exhibitions coordinator, at rzeh@saratoga-arts.org.
This month features artwork by Saratoga Arts’ member artists Amanda Kralovic, Chip Perone, Gary Larsen, Glori Harrington, Greg Cuda, John Huppuch, Marloe Davis, Noelle Brown Adamoschek, Sue Clark, Stu Eichel and Thomas Casey.
Grant awarded for backpack program
TICONDEROGA — International Paper Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program. The International Paper funds will be used to purchase food for the backpack program and thereby help local area children to eat healthy. The Backpack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable, and easily prepared foods. Locally, IP staff volunteers on a regular basis to fill the backpacks.
Started in 1952, the foundation provides millions in grants annually to nonprofit organizations that address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. The foundation’s signature causes are children’s hunger, children’s health, health and wellness and disaster relief.
The program runs throughout the year and provides food on 34 weekends during the school year and in the summer months as well. The backpack program purchases its food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
At the end of last school year, the backpack program was providing added nutrition to 280 eligible children from seven local area schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru. On an annual basis, that is over 9,300 backpacks filled with nutritious foods; which is the equivalent of almost 56,000 meals. In addition, there is the summer food program which provides an additional 7,500 meals.
Donations to this very cause are tax-deductible. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
Library plans to open with limited capacity
LAKE LUZERNE — The Rockwell Falls Public Library will begin opening with limited capacity with no more than 10 people in library at once beginning July 14 at 19 Main St. Patrons will be allowed a 30-minute time limit to access public computers, browse for materials and pick up reserved materials.
The temporary schedule will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the library to make an appointment. Patrons can still reserve materials for curbside collection via telephone at 518-696-3423 or with the 24-hour online reserve service. Visit the library’s website at https://rockwellfalls.sals.edu/ for details.
‘Summer stroll’ set in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will host “Wealth & Wellness: Franklin Square Summer Strolls” led by state Assemblywoman and former SSPF Executive Director Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event has limited spots remaining, so Woerner will lead a second tour at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Historic Franklin Square showcases American architectural history and is home to some of the oldest private residences in Saratoga Springs. This tour meets at the Northwest corner of Division Street and Broadway.
All tours last approximately 90 minutes and require walking and standing on varied terrain. Due to current restrictions in New York state, Summer Strolls will be limited to 20 guests, which is less than the maximum of 25 that is currently allowed. Tickets must be purchased in advance until otherwise noted. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged when possible.
The cost per tour is $15 for SSPF members and $20 for non-members. Members who have received complimentary stroll passes will have those honored for their value of $10 and will be required to pay the difference of $5.
Cornell Cooperative Extension golf tourney set
WARRENSBURG — The 11th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort will take place Aug. 11. All proceeds from this event will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs.
The registration line will be reduced to abide by social distancing. Participants are asked to prepay the participant fee. There is also an option to prepay team mulligans and team skins. Last-minute registrants will be accommodated.
Prepay by Aug. 7 for $95 per person. Cost per person on the day of the event is $100. The fee includes green fees, cart, barbecue, goody bag, awards and prizes.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!