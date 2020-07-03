‘Summer stroll’ set in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will host “Wealth & Wellness: Franklin Square Summer Strolls” led by state Assemblywoman and former SSPF Executive Director Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event has limited spots remaining, so Woerner will lead a second tour at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Historic Franklin Square showcases American architectural history and is home to some of the oldest private residences in Saratoga Springs. This tour meets at the Northwest corner of Division Street and Broadway.

All tours last approximately 90 minutes and require walking and standing on varied terrain. Due to current restrictions in New York state, Summer Strolls will be limited to 20 guests, which is less than the maximum of 25 that is currently allowed. Tickets must be purchased in advance until otherwise noted. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged when possible.

The cost per tour is $15 for SSPF members and $20 for non-members. Members who have received complimentary stroll passes will have those honored for their value of $10 and will be required to pay the difference of $5.

