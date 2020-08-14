Music festival needs volunteers

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival needs local volunteers for its Drive-In Concerts Sept. 19-20. All volunteerism will be completely touchless this season.

Volunteers will be provided masks, gloves, sanitizer, as a well as festival shirts and other perks. Volunteers will also get free admission to the virtual series and drive-in series.

To volunteer, email info@lakegeorgemusicfestival.com or call 518-791-5089.

Rabies clinic to be held in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Washington County Public Health will hold a rabies clinic by appointment only on Sept. 12 at the Fort Ann highway garage, state Route 149.

New York state law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies. If an unvaccinated pet or one that’s overdue on its vaccination comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal, the pet must be destroyed or strictly quarantined for six months. All dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and re-vaccinated one year later, then every three years thereafter. Ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and revaccinated yearly thereafter.