Ti-Alliance touts opening of Ti-Works
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance announced the opening of Ti-Works, the new “co-working space” at 174 Lake George Ave. After a three-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workspace is now open. It’s naturally socially distanced with cubicles and open space, and disinfected daily, according to CDC guidelines for office spaces.
The location in downtown Ticonderoga provides a place for business professionals to access a quiet place to work, reliable internet and cellphone connections, printer/scanner and a place to have small meetings. It is designed to support both local remote workers and day visitors doing business in Ticonderoga.
The space includes four private cubicles, each partitioned from the others and furnished with a large desk and office chair, a conference room with seating for eight people and common lounge space. Users will have access to a color printer/scanner, broadband internet service, an ADA accessible bathroom and kitchenette with refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.
Pricing is designed to fit a variety of work needs. Private dedicated cubicles are available on a monthly basis for $200/month or weekly basis for $60/week. Monthly memberships for $125/month are also available for those who want to access on a drop-in basis and don’t need a dedicated space. Single-day access is available for $10-$15 per day depending on user needs. The conference room is available for $15/hour. There is a grand opening special: the first week for $30.
Music festival needs volunteers
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival needs local volunteers for its Drive-In Concerts Sept. 19-20. All volunteerism will be completely touchless this season.
Volunteers will be provided masks, gloves, sanitizer, as a well as festival shirts and other perks. Volunteers will also get free admission to the virtual series and drive-in series.
To volunteer, email info@lakegeorgemusicfestival.com or call 518-791-5089.
Rabies clinic to be held in Fort Ann
FORT ANN — Washington County Public Health will hold a rabies clinic by appointment only on Sept. 12 at the Fort Ann highway garage, state Route 149.
New York state law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies. If an unvaccinated pet or one that’s overdue on its vaccination comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal, the pet must be destroyed or strictly quarantined for six months. All dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and re-vaccinated one year later, then every three years thereafter. Ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at 3 months of age and revaccinated yearly thereafter.
The clinic will be a “drive-thru” clinic. Pet owners will be in their vehicle the entire time, except to get their pet out of the vehicle for rabies vaccination. At the point of vaccination, the vet-tech will meet the owner outside their vehicle to bring carrier/leashed pet to the vet the rabies vaccination.
Other changes for the clinic include: pet owners must wear a mask at all times; pet owners should not arrive more than 5 minutes before their scheduled appointment time; pet owners must stay in their vehicles until instructed otherwise; all pets must be on a leash or in carrier; and pet owners must provide proof of previous vaccination to Public Health before Sept. 10 to receive a three-year rabies certificate, otherwise a one-year rabies certificate will be issued.
Pet owners can start calling Washington County Public Health on Aug. 27 at 518-746-2400 for appointments and weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to schedule their appointments after that. Registration for the clinic will end at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 or sooner if the appointment slots become filled. The office will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
