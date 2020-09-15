Hometown: Annual Apple Festival to be held Friday in Warrensburg

Masks are required to visit the food truck event as well as maintaining 6 feet of social distancing from fellow food patrons and vendors. Handwashing stations with water and soap and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the corral for all to use throughout the event.

Landscapes workshop to be held at preserve

WILTON — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will offer a landscapes workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 26 at the Camp Saratoga location.

These free workshops are offered on two different days in late September to take advantage of autumn’s display of colors. The first workshop will use watercolors with local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery. The second workshop will use acrylics with local artist Page Darrow.

This program is appropriate for participants older than 13. Workshop size is limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by Sept. 18.

All supplies will be provided, but participants can bring their own. Face masks will be expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program. Saratoga Arts made this program possible with a Community Arts Grant funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Legislature.