PRIDE of Ticonderoga awarded $1,750 grantTICONDEROGA — PRIDE of Ticonderoga recently received a $1,750 grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program. The planned use of these grant funds is to help 30 deserving children attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program and enjoy the supervised recreation programs of the day camp and swimming at the scenic Ticonderoga Beach.

PRIDE’s assistance reduces the daily fee for the summer program to only $2 per day, which enables many more children to attend. This assistance comes via PRIDE’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

It is anticipated that the Summer Youth Program will run for five weeks from July 6 through Aug. 7. Program registration forms and applications for the PRIDE assistance will be available at the Ticonderoga town clerk’s office. In addition to the supervised activities, the summer program includes breakfast and lunch each day.