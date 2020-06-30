Courthouse Gallery to reopen July 11
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Arts Project will open the Courthouse Gallery at noon July 11 at 1 Amherst St.
Gallery hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Go to the Courthouse Gallery’s website for COVID-19 impacts and programming. Appointments can be set up by calling 518-668-2616 or emailing laura@lakegeorgarts.org or tanya@lakegeorgearts.org.
WIC appointments still available by phone
Washington County WIC is still taking appointments by phone during the coronavirus pandemic. The building is currently closed to the public.
WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. Women who wish to apply for WIC should call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460. WIC will schedule a time to determine WIC eligibility and, if eligible, complete your entire appointment by phone.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who have delivered a baby in the past six months, and children younger than 5 years of age. WIC provides a monthly nutritious food package, free nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and referral services.
Saratoga Springs History Museum reopens Friday
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs History Museum in the Canfield Casino in Congress Park will reopen to the public Friday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through the month of July. Hours will then be re-evaluated and possibly extended.
The museum is following all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required of staff and visitors.
The three-floor museum was founded in 1883 and has been located in the Canfield Casino since 1912. An average visit lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $5 for students. Children under 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit www.saratogahistory.org.
Annual golf tournament scheduled for August
WARRENSBURG — The 11th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort will take place Aug. 11. All proceeds from this event will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs.
The registration line will be reduced to abide by social distancing. Participants are asked to prepay the participant fee. There is also an option to prepay team mulligans and team skins. Last-minute registrants will be accommodated.
Prepay by Aug. 7 for $95 per person. Cost per person on the day of the event is $100. The fee includes green fees, cart, barbecue, goodie bag, awards and prizes.
National Bottle Museum to reopen in July
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The National Bottle Museum will be reopening July 7. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The museum will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!