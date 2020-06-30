Saratoga Springs History Museum reopens Friday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs History Museum in the Canfield Casino in Congress Park will reopen to the public Friday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through the month of July. Hours will then be re-evaluated and possibly extended.

The museum is following all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required of staff and visitors.

The three-floor museum was founded in 1883 and has been located in the Canfield Casino since 1912. An average visit lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $5 for students. Children under 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit www.saratogahistory.org.

Annual golf tournament scheduled for August

WARRENSBURG — The 11th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort will take place Aug. 11. All proceeds from this event will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs.